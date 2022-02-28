News from DISNEYLAND RESORT and WALT DISNEY WORLD

Here's some exciting news for our readers that may be visiting the Disney parks in the near future.

Disneyland Resort Unveils Return Dates for Nighttime Spectaculars and New Finale Coming to the "Main Street Electrical Parade"

On April 22, 2022, the "Main Street Electrical Parade" and "Disneyland Forever" fireworks spectacular will return to Disneyland park, and "World of Color" will return to Disney California Adventure park. "Fantasmic!" is preparing for its return to Disneyland park on May 28, 2022. Visit:

https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/02/disneyland-resort-unveils-return-dates-for-nighttime-spectaculars-and-new-finale-coming-to-the-main-street-electrical-parade/

Foodie Guide to the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Blooming March 2

Spring is almost here and you know what that means ... the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival! With flavors in full bloom and dishes waiting to be cultivated from March 2 through July 4, this year's celebration is not one to be missed. Visit: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/02/foodie-guide-to-the-2022-epcot-international-flower-and-garden-festival-blooming-march-2/

Photo Credit: "Taste of Epcot" Copyright: The Walt Disney Company