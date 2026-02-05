National Pizza Day on 2/9-LUCKY CHARLIE a Brooklyn Hotspot

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lucky Charlie is the latest opening from Pizzaiolo Chef Nino Coniglio and it has been making waves in the city’s pizza scene landing on multiple best-of lists from The Infatuation team, and even ranking in the top 4 of Beli's new pizza openings from the past year. And with National Pizza Day coming up on February 9th, it's a great destination.

Chef Nino’s pizza bona fides are unmatched, with accolades like the top spot in the World Pizza Championship in Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy, and Pizza Maker of the Year at the International Pizza Expo. Lucky Charlie is Nino’s first project with a coal oven (one of the oldest in the city!), where he uses techniques and ingredients that are directly inspired by the original NYC coal oven pizzerias of the 1900s. The dough is ten percent sourdough, fermented for 24 hours and uses biga - a type of pre-ferment - resulting in an enhanced flavor, and their signature thin but firm, light and fluffy crust.

Daily Pizza offerings include the Classic with fiori di latte, DOP San Marzano tomatoes, Sicilian oregano, and imported Italian sheep’s milk pecorino, drizzled with Sicilian extra virgin olive oil and topped with finely grated parmigiano reggiano; White with stracciatella, caciocavallo, whipped sheep’s milk ricotta, and imported pecorino sardo; and Red with DOP San Marzano tomatoes, bread crumbs, basil, and Sicilian oregano. An array of toppings such as locally sourced sausage, cup-and-char pepperoni, Sicilian olives, artichoke hearts, and housemade meatballs are also available.

In addition to their coal oven-fired pizzas, Lucky Charlie serves a seasonally rotating menu of meat, seafood, and pastas al forno, including the multicourse From the Sea, which sells out every night and features a crudo or carpaccio of the day, oysters rockefeller, clams casino, shrimp oreganata, and charred octopus; and the fan-favorite Anelletti, a Sicilian classic filled with ring pasta, beef ragu, eggplant, bechamel, caciocavallo, primo sale, peas, and breadcrumbs, baked with pizza dough top.

Lucky Charlie is located at 254 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Jason Rodriguez