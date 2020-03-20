NJ WINERIES Open for Sales of Wine in Original Containers

Based on Governor Murphy's executive order issued March 16, 2020, wineries can remain open in New Jersey but only for the sale of wine in original containers. Wineries cannot conduct wine tastings or hold events. No wine can be consumed on premise.

Some of our wineries have already elected to stay closed until early April. If consumers want to visit a winery to make a purchase, they should check the websites and social media channels of their favorite wineries to see if they are open and offering sales. Some are offering curbside service.

Customers can also check with wineries to see if they are shipping wine directly to the home.

Restaurants that serve as winery outlet partners that are handling take-out orders can also process wine sales but they have to be made at purchase and not COD. Wineries that have transit insignias from the state can also elect to make deliveries.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and thank all our New Jersey wine customers for their support.

For more information on Garden State Wine Growers Association please visit: https://www.newjerseywines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Garden State Wine Growers Association





