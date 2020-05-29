NJ VIRTUAL WINE EXPERIENCE Set for June 5

Wineries across New Jersey will participate in the first-of-its-kind NJ Virtual Wine Experience on Friday, June 5 from 6-8pm. The event is presented by East Coast Wine X powered by the Garden State Wine Growers Association and Visit South Jersey.

NJ Virtual Wine Experience is a free online showcase of New Jersey wines and not just another virtual wine tasting. Guests will visit wineries at their tables for wine tastings, learn about wine and food pairings from sommeliers, and connect with other event goers. There will only be 200 guests registered for this event.

Those interested can register here.

"This event is welcome to wine lovers of all levels - newbies to the experienced," said Francisco Lopez, co-founder of East Coast Wine Experience, a new tour & event company based in Jersey City. "NJ Virtual Wine Experience is free, and you can purchase wine separately from participating wineries. It is designed for consumers to meet the people behind New Jersey's wine industry."

"The NJ Virtual Wine Experience will give guests an intimate look at our wine industry and allow us to introduce our wineries to potential guests and invite them to visit once we are allowed by the state to reopen," said Tom Cosentino, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

"This is a great chance to build awareness for many of our wineries and attractions in South Jersey and the perfect way to introduce them to many new potential visitors," said Michael Snyder, Director of Operations for Visit South Jersey.

This is how the event will look.

Feature elements of the NJ Wine Experience include:

- Each winery and vendor will have its own table that fits 5 guests

- There will be seven, 15 minute tasting sessions (think "speed dating" style but way more fun and a lot less awkward!)

- For the best experience, you will need a computer (a smartphone or tablet will work but it is not optimized) and a microphone/webcam set up

Wineries already committed include:

Auburn Road Vineyards

Autumn Lake Winery

Bellview Winery

Brook Hollow Winery

Cedar Rose Vineyards

Jessie Creek Winery

White Horse Winery

Also Joining is Keir Carter, Sommelier and Owner of Pair Wine Tours, who will teach guests what you need to know about wine and will answer any of your wine questions. Other additions will be made.

Those wishing to taste wines being discussed by the wineries can order wine in advance. When guests register they will be given a list of wines the wineries will be showcasing. However, guests are invited just to come for the experience and ask questions about the industry.

To learn more visit https://www.eastcoastwinex.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Garden State Wine Growers Association

