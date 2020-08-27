NJ Late Summer Dining Deals-Enjoy and Save Through September

NJ Dining

Though the dog days of August are here, nights are a bit longer and there's the hint of a nip in the air. Some of NJ's best restaurants have created high-value specials and deals to keep diners happy through the fall solstice, so check them out safely via socially-distanced outdoor dining, or place a to-go order + enjoy at home.

Daily Lunch Specials: Benares

Benares Indian Restaurant in Wyckoff knows that loyal diners miss their lavish lunch buffet. No worries! The team has created a variety of generous, well-priced 3-course lunch specials in its place, each with curated choices from a comprehensive menu.

Vegetarian Lunch $12.95

Non-Vegetarian Lunch $14.95

Seafood Special $17.95

Tandoori Platter $18.95

Each includes choice of appetizer, main dish and dessert of the day, served with Banarsi Dal, Steamed Rice, Naan or Paratha. Available daily 12 - 3.00pm, for dine-in under the tent and takeout/delivery.

Benares Indian Restaurant

2051, 327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ

201.904.2222

www.benaresnj.com

"Lobster for Two" Wednesdays: Blu Grotto

Blu Grotto Ristorante's well-spaced deck seating overlooking lush gardens and Monmouth Park is the perfect spot to enjoy Executive Chef James Corona's updated menu of soulful, Modern Italian cuisine.

On Wednesdays, shellfish fans can take advantage of his fantastic sea-to-plate lobster special for two:

Two 2 lb. lobsters and 2 sides per person for $100 ($80 curbside pickup). Wednesdays only, 5 - 9.00pm. Reservations are highly recommended.

Blu Grotto

200 Port au Peck Avenue

Oceanport, NJ

732.571.7900

www.blugrottonj.com

Cannonball Wine Dinner Thursdays: Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen is patio perfection: shaded under the pergola with a view of the Vail Mansion's reflecting pool, guests enjoy convivial service and divine fare from dynamic Executive Chef AJ Capella.

Owner Chris Cannon recently reinstituted his famous Cannonball Wine Dinners: 5 courses + 5 wines in a blind tasting experience that's sure to wow. At $95 pp (exclusive of tax/gratuities) ... the wine is practically free! And better yet, diners may purchase the wines for take-home from Jockey Hollow's on-site shop.

Cannonball Dinners are Thursdays after 7.00pm only, and reservations are a must.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen

110 South Street

Morristown, NJ

973.644.3180

www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com

Saturday Backyard BBQ + Sunday Supper: Osteria Morini/Nicoletta

Osteria Morini and its casual, colocated sister restaurant Nicoletta Pizzeria have streamlined their menus, which now feature a hybrid of Morini's signature rustic northern Italian comfort fare and Nicoletta's hand-tossed, made-to-order pizzas.

On the weekends, it's all about delicious, casual family dining, with 2 value-priced options:

Saturday Night Backyard BBQ. Each week, chefs create a special family-style 3-course menu highlighting Jersey produce, meats grilled to perfection, and a devilish dessert. Seatings at 6pm and 6.30pm. $65 pp, $25, kids under 10.

Sunday Supper-to-Go. Wind down the weekend in style with a generous 3-course, take-home feast that changes weekly and offers a global culinary adventure. Orders must be placed by 5pm the Friday prior. $125/dinner for 4.

Osteria Morini/Nicoletta

107 Morristown Road

Bernardsville, NJ

908.221.0040

﻿www.osteriamorini.com

Weekday Express Lunch: Soul Sweet Boutique

The best Brazilian desserts north of the equator come from Soul Sweet Boutique, the cozy, welcoming bakery and eatery nestled in the Ironbound section of Newark. Owner Thatiana Rangel's restaurant has its savory side too, with an exceptional lunch special: entrée, rice, beans and salad for just $10. Recent selections, which change daily, include Costela de Porco ao Molho Barbecue (Pork chop w/barbecue sauce); Stroganoff de Frango (Chicken Stroganoff); and Feijoada (classic Brazilian meat stew).

With seating for 28 along the sidewalks on Van Buren and Lafayette streets, plus takeout and delivery, there's plenty of opportunity right now to experience sweet and savory sides of the menu.

Soul Sweet Boutique

162-164 Van Buren Street

Newark, NJ

973.585.7532

Photo: Courtesy of Benares

