COTES DU RHONE Wines Include Delightful White and Rosé Selections

When one thinks about the wines from the Côtes du Rhône region, quality red blends are often the first thing that comes to mind. However, the appellation also produces some amazing whites and rosés, though in smaller quantities. With a long heritage of winemaking, a distinctive terroir, and moderate climate, producers showcase this softer side of Côtes du Rhône through a range of styles and enticing flavors.

Whites highlight Grenache Blanc, Clairette, Marsanne, Roussanne, Bourboulenc and Viognier, in varying creative combinations for blends ranging from fresh and elegant to powerful and complex. While Grenache must make up 30% of all rosés, the supporting grapes range from the signature Syrah and Mourvèdre to Cinsault, which brings a fruit forward character.

We had the opportunity to sample some delightful Côtes du Rhône wines. Accessible and affordable, these are selections to top off your summer and usher in the fall season. The four wines include Cellier des Dauphins' Les Dauphins Cotes du Rhone Rosé 2020, a refreshing wine with the delicate aroma of soft summer fruit; Andre Brunel Becassonne 2019 is a medium bodied, lively white wine with fresh notes of peach, summer melon, and a balanced minerality; Domaine de Mourchon Loubie Rosé 2020 is a certified organic, beautiful blend of Grnache and Syrah with aromas of strawberries, citrus fruit, and spring flowers with good acidity on the palate; and Domaine Catherine Le Goeuil Blanc 2016 is an elegant, full-bodied blend of Rousanne, Grenache Blanc, and Clairette with the rich aromas of ripe tree fruit.

Two noted sommeliers are sharing expert advice with our readers about what makes the softer side of Cotes du Rhone distinctive.

Stefanie Schwartz, Head Sommelier at Portale Restaurant:

"White and rosé from the Côtes du Rhône are still oddities to many, but are so delightful! You can get the opulence of a full bodied, complex white wine without loads of new oak or malolactic fermentation. The weight also makes these perfect for the Chardonnay drinker who wants to try something new and exciting! These aromatic white blends are full of diversity and complexity worth of a couple years of aging.

Stefanie shares you should look to the rosés for "red fruit and floral notes with herbaceous background. Rosé ranges from the perfect apéritif to a serious, complex wine that will stand up to a hearty meal. These wines appeal to the red wine drinker for hot summer months without being overpowering for the white wine drinker. It's the best middle ground!"

The kicker? Stefanie claims that "unlike some classic regions, the price point also makes it so easy to explore all the offerings. This region definitely punches above its weight class."

Anna-Christina Cabrales, Founder, SOMMATION & Education Manager of Independence Wine & Spirits:

"Don't let the price tag deceive you. There is so much quality to be had in this category. With a little more attention to the nuances in the wines, especially the whites, you can see the complexity and they can be incredibly gastronomic. There's a lot of production coming from well-known appellations that end up being classified as Côtes du Rhône but you're actually getting premiere fruit without the price tag."

Anna marvels at "the range in styles of the wines. It's truly astonishing, an artisan feel based on the vision of the producer. It's all about terroir so you can really play around with styles which can vary drastically. From fruit forward, oily and luscious to stone fruit and mineral-y. When you put them side by side, you can't believe they came from the same appellation."

Her dream food pairing would be "an amazing bottle of Côtes du Rhône blanc with the potential of a couple years of aging paired with a beautiful seafood pasta like uni bucatini."

For more information on the wines of Côtes du Rhône, please visit https://www.vins-rhone.com/en/.

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine in the coming weeks for our "Meet the Sommelier" features for Stefanie Schwartz and Anna-Christina Cabrales.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of © Christophe Grilhe