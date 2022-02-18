Master Mixologist: Pablo Aguilar of TASCA on the Upper West Side

Pablo Aguilar was born in Puebla, Mexico, where he learned how to harvest and grow native crops from farming, giving him the ingredient knowledge, he implements in his craft cocktails today. At age 12, Pablo arrived in the United States, specifically the South Side of Brooklyn, where his bartending journey began. His first job as a kid was working in a deli which continued to instill in him the value of hard work. At Harry's Burritos, as a delivery person, he discovered the world of hospitality and this experience unleashed his passion for the industry. Making his way up the ranks, Pablo learned what it took to become a bartender, thanks to Travis, who taught him the art of bartending. Assuming his newfound skills and knowledge, he moved on to City Grill in the entry-level busser position and moved up the latter to runner, server, bartender and management.

The opportunity to hone and dig deeper into his craft within the bar scene presented itself in restaurants and bars in Tribeca, the Upper Eastside, Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Soho and the Meat Packing District. Practicing the art of mixing, muddling, stirring, creating different textures and flavors has pushed Pablo forward to develop his brand/style of cocktails. He incorporates the fruits, herbs, and spices he grew as a child and the influences he picked up working alongside some of the best New York City mixologists. His developed craft allows him to create cocktails that entice and stimulate guests' senses.

As Pablo continues to grow in his chosen field, he welcomes the challenges and opportunities to continue to learn and discover, allowing him to make his mark on the journey into a Bar Chef.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Pablo Aguilar about his career and Tasca on the Upper West Side for our "Master Mixologist" feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I became interested in cocktail culture when I was learning how to make a few classic cocktails at my first bartending job.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

Molecular mixology and riffs on traditional cocktails utilizing fresh seasonal ingredient and fine kitchen techniques is what I find fascinating.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

My creativity is inspired by the concept the establishment sets up using spirits that are unique to the restaurant to compliment the cuisine and to ensure the guests have a positive new experience.

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

My preferred Classic Cocktail is the Old Fashion because it is a complex cocktail with endless options to tweak.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

Some of my favorite infusions are habanero, pink peppercorn, and epazote. I used them based on a persons' preference liking spicy, herbal, or savory.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

Our signature cocktail is a very balanced approach using Latin ingredients as well as specific spirits to project a colorful Caribbean feel of our food and enhance your experience dining in. Some of our signature cocktails are the Oceanographer, that is Gin based and has a citrus start and nutty end with a botanical finish. The Special Issue Armada while refreshing it still has the comfort feeling of caramel notes.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

For me, a perfect pairing will be a nice piece of fish with a beautiful white wine. At Tasca I will pair the Red Snapper with our Green Smoke which is a crisp refreshing take on a Moscow mule with a smoky essence and a long finish.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Tasca enhances the flavors of the Caribbean, high-lighting the ingredients from Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Cuba with a Spaniard influence.

Tasca is located at 505 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 110024. For more information, please visit https://www.tasca-nyc.com/ or call 212.362.2211.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pablo Aguilar and Tasca