MRS T'S PIEROGIES for Fall Football Spirit

Football season is in full swing, and it's no surprise that Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles fans are among the most spirited in the league! That's why Mrs. T's Pierogies - a PA-based brand and the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the country - teamed up with former NFL players Charlie Batch and Tra Thomas to show fans how easy it is to score a tailgate touchdown when pierogies are on the menu.

In late September, the brand kicked off its campaign with former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. Together, Mrs. T's and Charlie hosted hundreds of fans at Heinz Field for a tailgate takeover that included all the necessities - the game on big screen TVs, tailgate games and, of course, plenty of pierogies served up in game day fashion, highlights included Pierogy Pizza and Pulled Pork BBQ Pierogies - some of Charlie's favorites.

The fun continued as the brand made its way to another pierogy loving town - Philadelphia. Joined by Tra Thomas, former offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Mrs. T's Tailgate Showdown took place right outside of the stadium. For this event, the brand also partnered with local Philly sports radio station 97.5 The Fanatic and added a competitive twist - a tailgating recipe cookoff! Fans snacked on classics like Crabby Pierogies and Bacon-Wrapped Mini Pierogies and sampled recipes from the competition. Joseph Savitski, who created a delicious Mrs. T's Pierogies Philly Cheesesteak Special recipe was crowned the winner at the event, receiving a $500 Visa gift card and a one-year supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mrs. T's Pierogies





