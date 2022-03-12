Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MONACO COCKTAILS for Spring Break

MONACO COCKTAILS

Mar. 12, 2022  
MONACO COCKTAILS for Spring Break

As you embark on spring break, make sure to have all your checklist essentials including the ready to drink beverage, Monaco Cocktails.

Whether you're traveling via car and packing your items in advance, or waiting to buy everything once you arrive, Monaco Cocktails is the ideal spring break canned cocktail for many reasons:

-2 shots in every can and 9% ABV

-Gluten-and malt-free

-Convenient single-serve cans

Already pre-mixed with premium spirits so there's no mixology required - just crack open the can and enjoy!

Monaco's base cocktail line offers diverse flavors featuring a variety of liquors including Vodka, Tequila and Cognac. You can choose from nine different flavors including Sun Crush, Citrus Rush, Tropic Rush, Blue Crush, Lime Crush, Cranberry, Black Raspberry, Mango Peach and Purple Crush.

Monaco Cocktails retail for $2.50-$2.99 per 12oz can or $9.99 per 4-pack and are available on Drizly, as well as at liquor, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.drinkmonaco.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monaco Cocktails



