MOLLUSCA Opens in The Meatpacking District

Mollusca is a spirited and sophisticated seafood restaurant with influences from around the world, formed in partnership between Alpina Hospitality Group and Eric Agababayev. In March 2020, the Mollusca team and Eric began building the space in the Meatpacking District, working through the pandemic and construction delays. The Mollusca team persevered because in the famous words of Frank Sinatra, "If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere."

Mollusca's Brand Chef Gianmaria Sapia was born in Savona, Italy and began working in his family's restaurant Da Nicola at the young age of six. His first job was cleaning fresh mussels and he worked through every station, learning his family's cooking techniques and recipes. He became the head chef of the restaurant, developing his own recipes and cooking style that began to diverge from traditional Italian offerings. In 2018, he was tapped to open the first Mollusca concept in Moscow.

Chef Sapia's menu for New York showcases 35 unique varieties of mussel sauces including Cacio e Pepe; Salted Caramel and Popcorn; Peanut Butter; and Condensed milk and wasabi. The restaurant will also include a raw bar,Pasta and Risotto course-as a nod to Chef Gianmaria's Italian heritage-and seafood-focused main courses, as well as ahigh-end cocktail bar and extensive wine and craft beer selections.

The team has selected Chef Christian Bonilla (Zuma, Clocktower, Alta), who will man the raw bar station and act as Gianmaria's right hand man as Mollusca's Chef de Cuisine.

The menu begins with an extensive raw bar selection showcasing Italian crudos: Tuna Crudo, tuna in salsa tonnato;Salmon Crudo, king salmon and fresh mango seasoned with Salt and Pepper in an Asian-inspired sauce. Ceviches include:Scallop Ceviche, carpaccio-sliced scallops marinated in Peruvian-style sauce, topped with black truffles and Ossetra caviar;Shrimp Ceviche, shrimp marinated in leche de tigre served over roasted sweet potatoes.

Additionally, the raw bar will serve Hand Rolls in two varieties: Classic Rolls, including Hamachi and Toro; and Chef Rolls, made with imaginative twists like Salmon marinated in caviar cream with a dash of pecorino, topped with salmon roe and tobiko; Tuna with blueberry goat cheese; and Scallop, with pear parmesan cream and fresh truffles. Other raw bar selections will include Sashimi, Oysters and Shrimp chilled on ice, Tartare, and Tataki.

Appetizers include house signature Empanadas, stuffed with crab, shrimp, and artisanal cheese, served with house-made spicy tomato sauce; Popcorn Shrimp, tempura shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce and garnished with katsobushi bonito flakes; and Gyoza, filled with crab and finished with a teriyaki glaze and fresh truffle.

The menu then moves on to Salads and Soups: Stracciatella Salad, shrimp boiled for 35 seconds served over fresh tomato, mango, and fried eggplant, in a sauce composed of oyster sauce and pomegranate molasses, topped with stracciatella; andScallop Salad with fresh spinach, and pistachio encrusted goat cheese balls, affectionately named "pistachio rocher," and a dry miso dressing; Moqueca, a Brazilian fish stew made with shrimp, sea bass, and corn mousse; and Lobster Miso Soup.

The Pasta and Risotto course features Spinach Cream Risotto, topped with with parmesan fondue, pan-seared shrimp, and black sesame seed butter made to order; and Il Grande Raviolo, a large raviolo filled with herb ricotta and egg yolk with royal black caviar and freshly shaved black truffles.

Main courses consist of Grilled Octopus with a Greek salad, feta mousse, sous vide leeks, and leek purée; a surf and turf option consisting of Wagyu filet in cacio e pepe sauce with a lobster tail in lobster bisque, served with a cherry tomato salad; and Branzino, served in Chef Gianmaria's take on all'acqua pazza with roasted tomatoes and jalapeño dressing.

The menu also includes several vegan options: Beet Spaghetti in a tofu emulsion; Trumpet mushroom scallops with butternut squash puree and pistachio vinaigrette; and Fried Tofu with edamame, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, and cucumbers.

Desserts are equally impressive, Crème Brûlée with seasonal berries; Profiterole, cream puffs filled with pâtissier cream, condensed milk, and vanilla ice cream; and a classic Italian Tiramisu.

Brunch options will include a Croque Madame with smoked salmon; Pan-seared shrimp served with mashed potatoes, poached eggs, and spinach cream; and Italian-style Shakshuka.

BEVERAGE PROGRAMS: The Wine, Cocktail, and Beer Programs were designed by Beverage Director Kate Uglova, who began her career working in high volume New York City bars in the Theater District before moving to Chicago where she worked at world-renowned bar The Aviary, part of Alinea Restaurant Group, and Boka Restaurant Group. Her perfectly balanced cocktails feature intricate flavors and uncommon ingredients such as infused spirits like coconut infused bourbon, earl grey infused vermouth, Chamomile infused tequila as well house made ingredients like bitters and a variety of syrups including spiced hazelnut demerara, and fresh fruit purees such as mango, guava-blood orange, passion fruit, and banana.

Mollusca's sophisticated Cocktail Program showcases a variety of infused liquors bringing unique flavors and vivid colors to their drinks that are then remarkably garnished with dried roses, acacia flowers, or other edible flowers creating a presentation that is second only to the taste and balance of the cocktails themselves.

Highlights include the Mollusca Martini, made with Spring 44 Gin, sweet vermouth, and a dash of Benedictine presented under a smoked cloche on a real piece of acacia wood, surrounded by dry flowers and herbs; Limoncello Spritz, house made limoncello, Prosecco, freshly squeezed lemon juice, lemon bitters garnished with bergamot, and acacia flowers, designed to transport guests to the Italian coast; Espresso Martini, Grey Goose Vodka with Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, simple syrup, and a creamy shot of freshly brewed espresso; Mango Swizzle, a tiki-style drink made with rum, pimento tree berries liquor, fresh mango puree and a touch of peychaud's bourbon barrel aged bitters; Catcher in the Raspberries, a martini made with Japanese vodka, raspberry brandy, and raspberry aromatics sprayed on top; Mezcal Negroni Sour,smoked mezcal, select Aperitivo, blood orange juice, and Carpano Antica Formula; and the Tea O'Clock Martini, gin and Japanese vodka with Earl Grey infused vermouth and bergamot marmalade.

Complementing the cocktails are a sophisticated wine program and a wide-ranging beer selection including craft and popular beers on tap and by the bottle.

INTERIOR DESIGN: Mollusca's elegant interior elicits a deep-sea feel, with the lights casting shadows of waves on the mirrored walls and hand-blown glass light bulbs with shapes reminiscent of jellyfish. The walls are adorned with large black mirrors causing the large dining room to appear grander. All seating and banquets are custom-made in variousleather and velvet neutral taupe shades, accented with navy blue and sand taupe highlights. Each surface from the floors to the table tops and large bar and made from several hues of natural marble and walnut wood.

Mollusca is located at 1 Little West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014. Visit their web site at molluscanyc.com or call 212-970-1818. Follow them on INSTAGRAM: @mollusca_nyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mollusca