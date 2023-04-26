MILLER HIGH LIFE-Chocolates Inspired by Favorite Bar Snacks

The first-ever Miller High Life infused chocolates will soon be hitting the market on National Truffle Day, May 2nd. The collection includes a 6pk for $35 of luxury chocolates in wild flavors inspired by your favorite bar snacks and infused with real beer.

Here are the flavor details for each of the chocolates:

-Grilled Cheese - Chef's favorite to pair with a smooth High Life! Decadent triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate shell. A toasted toast to the everyday celebrations like a perfect cheese pull enjoyed on a bar stool

-Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing - An innovative fried chicken ganache infused with lemon pepper seasoning. A lemon, pepper twist on your average chicken wing (and with less grease on your High Life bottle)

-Pretzel Praline- Salted pretzel and roasted pecans combined with handcrafted caramel and blond chocolate to make the ultimate sweet and salty bite. Sweet, salty and timeless, just like the pretzel bag you enjoyed at the jukebox

-Beernut - Freshly roasted peanuts soaked in the Champagne of Beers then ground into our fragrant beernut butter and enrobed in a milk chocolate shell. Why don't you build me up, beernut cup, while we finish this awesome karaoke set

-Buttery Popcorn - White chocolate ganache infused with movie theatre style popcorn. An ode to the buttery, salty goodness of the popcorn machine at your favorite local dive

-Sweet Potato Fry - Garnett sweet potato mash blended with blond chocolate for a sweet and savory bon bon. Everything's better with fries, including your 2am food run.

To order these unique, scrumptious chocolates, please visit https://phillipashleychocolates.com/products/miller-high-life-x-phillip-ashley.

For more information on Miller High Life, please visit https://www.millerhighlife.com/

Photo Credit: Justin Fox Burks.