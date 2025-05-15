MEILI Opens in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meili is a recently opened restaurant concept from Owner Miki Niu and Managing Partner Jason Xie. Located in the Coda hotel in Williamsburg, the beautifully designed space features traditional Sichuan Street food by Michelin-starred chef Peter He.

Chef He has designed two distinctive menus using dried chilies and sesame oil, contributing to the complex and fragrant dishes characteristic of Sichuan cuisine. He also adds a comprehensive vegan menu of plant-based dishes, substituting meat with tofu or seitan, and using vegetable broths and plant-based sauces

To complement the menu, Meili offers a beverage program that features Sichuanese-inspired cocktails alongside timeless classics, an international selection of wines by the glass or bottle, as well as a curated list of beers and hot teas.

Meili is located at 160 North 12th Street in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn neighborhood. For more information, please visit their website HERE and call 516.960.1936. Follow them on Instagram @meiliwilliamsburg

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Meili

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!