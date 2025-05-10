Kellogg's Diner in Williamsburg Collaborates with Salt & Straw Ice Cream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ice cream season is finally upon us! To celebrate the warm weather ahead, Brooklyn's favorite, Kellogg’s Diner has collaborated with the beloved ice cream brand Salt & Straw on this month’s Sweet Friends dessert series.

The Sweet Friends series brings together some of the top pastry chefs to collaborate on a specialty dessert with Executive Chef Jackie Carnesi for one month only. The success of previous collaborations with acclaimed chefs like Caroline Schiff and Natasha Pickowicz brought national visibility to the series, eventually leading to this collaboration with Tyler Malkek, head ice cream maker of the Portland-based Salt & Straw.

All through the month of May, diner guests will have the opportunity to try Tyler and Jackie’s mock Apple Pie, with candied green apples in a Ritz cracker crust, topped with a heaping scoop of Beecher’s cheddar ice cream. You can also pick up a copy of Tyler’s latest cookbook, America’s Most Iconic Ice Creams when you have a meal or treat as Kellogg's Diner.

Kellogg's Diner is located at 518 Metropolitan Ave. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Follow them on Instagram @kelloggsdinerbk.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kellogg's Diner and Salt & Straw

