KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE at Chelsea Piers 2/6

Royal Wine Corp, the largest producer and importer of premier kosher wines and spirits kicks off the 17th Annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience (KFWE) with a return to Chelsea Piers in NYC, Feb 6. The 'not-to be missed' event featuring a vast array of premier wines and spirits from around the globe - filling Pier 60 from end to end - will also highlight Royal Wine's growing portfolio of Passover wines to consumers, industry professionals and oenophiles alike.

"KFWE has been a key influencer in determining which wines will grace America's Passover Seder tables, showing wines ranging in price from $6 to $500," says Gabriel Geller, PR Director, Royal Wine Corp. "The show's success underscores the fact that the kosher food and beverage industry is exploding at a warp speed and shows no sign of slowing down. The takeaway from every sold-out event to-date - there's no culinary or wine-making envelope that can't be pushed," adds Geller.

KFWE Wines

Guests will enjoy six hours of nonstop wine and food tasting. Thousands of bottles of wine representing more than 60 wineries from the world's best-regarded regions will be poured throughout the evening for all to taste and savor.

Novelties include: Rimapere Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand's Marlborough region, part of the Edmond de Rothschild Heritage estates; Razi'el, the new winery of the Ben Zaken family and owners of Israel's flagship boutique winery Domaine du Castel, will be present with its traditional method rosé sparkling wine and its award-winning blend of Syrah and Carignan.

While Royal Wine has had an impressive selection of prestigious wines from Bordeaux such as Château Giscours and Pontet-Canet, the kosher wine importer, négociant and distributor continues to add outstanding names to its repertoire. Château Bellefont-Belcier, a Grand Cru Classé from Saint-Emilion, is the latest producer to join the kosher wine bandwagon with a kosher cuvée 2020 vintage - an excellent vintage for the region. Château Léoville Poyferré, a Grand Cru Saint Julien which has been making kosher cuvées since 1999 will also be present at KFWE with its 2020 vintage, marking the 200th anniversary of ownership by the Cuvelier family.

There are many great appellations in France beyond Bordeaux, such as the Rhône Valley. One of Rhône's most respected estates will be represented at the wine show with the introduction of its first two kosher wines: Raymond Usseglio Châteauneuf-du-Pape, and Raymond Usseglio Châteauneuf-du-Pape Vieilles Vignes.

From Tuscany, Villa Mangiacane will present Magnificus, a Super Tuscan blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Herzog Wine Cellars, Royal Wine's own winery located in Oxnard, CA, will showcase its line of award-winning wines, including the value line Baron Herzog as well as its high-end Napa Valley-grown Herzog Generation VIII. David Galzignato, Herzog's new Senior Director of Winemaking Operations, will be on hand at KFWE 2023 to answer questions about the many wines he oversees.

KFWE Gourmet Food

In addition, a cornucopia of gourmet food representing a variety of cuisines including classical French, Japanese, steakhouse favorites, traditional Jewish cooking, nouveau American, charcuterie, fusion, Caribbean, authentic barbecue, and Mexican, as well as a variety of decadent desserts and specialty coffees will be served

KFWE VIP

VIP guests will enjoy exclusive amenities including an exclusive selection of curated wines and spirits as well as a mouthwatering menu catered by Reserve Cut.

For tickets, please visit https://kfwe.com/. General Admission - $160.76 incl. fees; VIP Guests - $240.33 incl. fees

The KFWE 2023 Tasting Guide APP will be available to download for both Android and Apple in the Google Play Store and iTunes by searching for KFWE. What Makes Wine Kosher?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine Corp