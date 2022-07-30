JOY OF SAKE Returns to NYC on August 4 at Metropolitan Pavilion

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, The Joy of Sake, the world's largest sake tasting outside Japan, returns to NYC on August 4th. To mark the occasion, this year's Joy of Sake will be the biggest sake celebration in the city's history, featuring a record 576 competition-level sakes available to taste. Fifteen top restaurants will be serving sake-inspired appetizers; confirmed restaurants include newcomers like Kissaki, Sarashina Horii, Towa and J-Spec, the A5 Wagyu premium Japanese steak specialist, along with returning favorites like Sakagura, En Japanese Brasserie, Insa, Sen Sakana, Zuma, Bond St and more.



Now in its 21st year, The Joy of Sake celebrates the ancient art of sake-brewing with a walkaround tasting where attendees will be able to taste the full spectrum of sake styles in the premium daiginjo, ginjo and junmai categories from every sake-brewing region in Japan, including over 300 sakes not otherwise available in the US. Sakes are grouped by category so attendees can explore each in depth, including recipients of silver and gold awards from the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, a rigorous blind tasting conducted by 10 judges from the U.S. and Japan every year prior to the Joy of Sake events. This an opportunity to sample fresh bottles of the actual competition entries in excellent condition - sake should be consumed as fresh as possible and stored refrigerated as freshness is key to great sake.

The Joy of Sake will take place on Thursday, August 4th from 6:30pm - 9:30pm at the Metropolitan Pavilion 125 W. 18th Street, NYC. Tickets are $120 and available at www.joyofsake.com. Follow Joy of Sake on Instagram @joyofsake.

At The Joy of Sake events, attendees sample award-winning competition level sakes using pipettes with some sake brewers pouring as well. Sake lovers are encouraged to bring their own sake cups as is traditional for The Joy of Sake events in Honolulu and Tokyo.

About The Joy of Sake

The Joy of Sake is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering appreciation for the ancient craft of sake-making. Now the largest sake tasting outside Japan, the annual event has grown from 124 sakes in 2001 to 576 in 2022. Over half are ultra-premium daiginjo sakes, made from the innermost core of the rice grain. Every year, The Joy of Sake stages events in major cities, presenting hundreds of sakes, many not otherwise available outside Japan, along with sake-themed appetizers from top local restaurants in a lively festival setting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Joy of Sake