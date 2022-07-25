Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

It's Rosé Season-Two Wonderful Selections for Summertime

Jul. 25, 2022  
We can't think of a better way to spend a summer day than with a chilled bottle of rosé wine. Selections Domaines Ott By.Ott Côtes de Provence Rosé 2020 and ROSE GOLD-Rosé 2021 will definitely please. These blush wines look beautiful in the glass and delight the palate.

Pour a splash of rosé in a glass at the beach or poolside to relax and unwind after the sunblock is applied or share it with friends or after a long day. Rosé proves to be an anytime, anywhere wine. Pair them with everything from cheeseboards and sandwich platters to pasta salads and fresh summer berries. A glass of rosé is the ideal partner to all of summer's activities.

Domaines Ott By.Ott Côtes de Provence Rose 2020 (SRP $25) This rosé is a perfect blend of 60% Grenache, 28% Cinsault, 8% Syrah, and 4% Mourvèdre. The wine displays a bright, pretty peachy-pink hue. The luscious nose blends aromas of white peach and exotic fruit with hints of vanilla. The whole is complemented by a lemony and slightly spicy touch reminiscent of everlasting flowers. The soft, broad palate is accompanied by a pleasant freshness that adds length and leads to a citrus and yellow fruit finish.

ROSE GOLD Rosé 2021 (SRP $19.99) ROSE GOLD's blend of Cinsault and Grenache gives this wine a fullness that is incredibly food friendly. The wine matches a wide variety of cuisines giving it a flexibility that takes you from appetizers to the main course. A classic, dry Provencal rose, ROSE GOLD rosé is pale pink with rich fresh red fruit flavors, white flowers, sandalwood, and a hint of spice. The grapes are grown about 50 miles northwest of Saint Tropez and fermented in Provence influenced by the sea, sun, and winds that blow off of the Mediterranean. Seamlessly blending classic elegance and laid-back freshness, it is the perfect bottle for your next celebration no matter the dress code.

