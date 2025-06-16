Interview: Stefano Casadei-Winemaker for Famiglia Casadei

For over thirty years, Stefano Casadei has been dedicated to producing wines that reflect the authenticity of their terroir and embody a balance between agronomic knowledge, winemaking expertise, and deep respect for nature.

Stefano was born and raised in Tuscany, where he began studies in Agricultural Science, later completing a Master’s in Oenology and Viticulture at the University of Bordeaux. It was in Bordeaux that he developed an international vision of viticulture and refined the technical skills he now applies daily — both in the vineyard and in the cellar.

In the 1990s, together with Stefano's wife, Anna — who had inherited Castello del Trebbio in the heart of Chianti Rufina — they launched a forward-thinking entrepreneurial project that combined history, sustainability, and innovation. Today, in addition to Castello del Trebbio, which Anna manages day-to-day, Stefano has founded three more wine estates: Olianas in Sardinia, Tenuta Casadei in the Alta Maremma, and Terre di Romena in the Casentino region. Each estate has a strong connection to its land, yet all are united by a shared philosophy that he has defined as Biointegrale.

Biointegrale is much more than a farming method — it is an ethical approach to agriculture. It means returning land to nature, protecting biodiversity in all its forms, and placing the wellbeing of the ecosystem at the heart of every decision. But it also goes further. For them, sustainable winemaking means valuing people and local communities, creating a lasting, positive impact in the territories that they work in. They aim to build authentic relationships, offer opportunities for growth, and support the economic development of the regions we call home.

Stefano's approach merges the scientific rigor of an agronomist with the sensitivity of a winemaker. He deeply believe that great wine is born first and foremost in the vineyard — through attentive listening to the soil, the climate, and the rhythm of the seasons. Every bottle that they produce is the result of meticulous work, driven by study, passion, and respect.

From the very beginning, Stefano's vision has always looked outward. In the 1980s, a journey through Napa and Sonoma Valley had a profound impact on him. It was there that he realized how essential it was to innovate while remaining true to one’s roots, and how much value can be drawn from a curious and respectful understanding of place.

With the Famiglia Casadei brand, Stefano and his team engages with the international market not only to offer high-quality wines, but to tell a story — a story of land, people, ethics, and passion. A story that now includes his children, and continues to evolve with the same spirit that inspired it from the start: a love for viticulture and for nature.

Today, he can truly say ours is a family-run business. Stefano's three children are increasingly involved in the different estates, bringing new skills, fresh perspectives, and an energy that enriches our work every day. Watching them grow within this project — sharing its values and contributing to its development — is one of his greatest sources of pride.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Stefano Casadei about his background, career, and wineries.

Tell us about your first foray into the wine business.

"My first encounter with wine? Well, it’s a bit of an unusual story. I was three years old, and it was during the wheat harvest — one of those lively moments when the countryside came alive, everyone working hard but also spending time together. My dad, who was an agronomist, managed farms on behalf of others, and on those occasions, everyone gathered: farmers, friends, families. There was always food and drink around. And I, small and curious, wandered among the adults. At some point, I found some glasses left out with a little wine at the bottom. Apparently, I already had a good nose back then: I drank them all. The result? They found me a few hours later, half out cold, sleeping in a haystack. I was only three, but it seems the call of wine was already written in my destiny. From that moment on, wine has always been part of my journey — not just as a taste, but as culture, work, and identity. I’ve always experienced it as something natural, something familiar. It has always been a part of my life."



We'd love to know more about your education and how it prepared you for your career!

"My education has been somewhat unconventional, but extremely formative. After graduating in agricultural studies, I worked for five years at a multinational company that produced chemicals for agriculture. It was a great learning experience, mainly because it taught me what I didn’t want to do. It was an approach that felt too industrial, too far removed from the land and its rhythms. It helped me realize that my path lay elsewhere. Then, at thirty, I felt the need to deepen my knowledge and return to studying with a different awareness. So I went back to school, attending specialized courses at the University of Bordeaux, one of the birthplaces of world viticulture. There, I encountered a different approach: more cultural, deeper, more connected to the soul of the land. But the real education came in the field, vintage after vintage. I can say that, through my life’s journey, daily work, and a path of continuous study, research, dialogue, and innovation, I have understood what I truly need to do: respect the land, listen to it, and produce wines that have a soul, not just structure".



What are some of the challenges of your BioIntegrale technique?

"BioIntegrale represents a true philosophy for us. It is an ethical approach that places environmental protection at the center, as an essential condition to ensure a sustainable future. In practice, BioIntegrale takes the techniques of organic and biodynamic farming, integrates and transcends them, following a very precise decalogue and a strategic plan that we developed in 2013 together with a scientific committee and the University of Florence.

The fundamental principle is to return agriculture to nature by protecting biodiversity and making the well-being of the land the core of every decision, both in the vineyard and in the winery. The decalogue speaks of minimizing the manipulation of raw materials, respecting biodiversity, integrating ancient practices with modern technologies, nourishing the soil rather than just the plant, reducing mechanical processes by prioritizing animal traction, and eliminating the use of synthetic chemicals. But it’s not just about agriculture: we also focus on eco-sustainable architectural spaces, powered as much as possible by renewable energy. And there is a very important social aspect: we aim to employ local labor and use local products to support and preserve the wealth of the territory.

It is a complex path, involving many challenges, especially because it requires balancing tradition and innovation, environmental care and economic sustainability. In short, BioIntegrale is a philosophy that demands daily commitment, but we believe it is the only viable way to practice respectful, vibrant, and authentic agriculture."



You have a great family team at your winery. Tell us a little about the day-to-day operation and why you all work together so well.

"I must say I’ve received a great gift from the Lord: my family. Everything begins with the deep love and respect I have for my wife, Anna — a love that is fully returned. That is the foundation of everything. We’re both entrepreneurs and well aware of what this work entails in terms of responsibility and commitment. But for us, it has never been just a job — it has always been a passion, a life choice. And the extraordinary thing is that all three of our children work with us, each in their own way, and without any pressure or expectations on our part. It happened naturally. Lorenzo, the eldest, has a brilliant mind for numbers: he graduated in business economics and now oversees management control across all our companies. Elena inherited a deep sensitivity and passion for wine: she has her own personal label, Le Anfore di Elena Casadei, producing wines made exclusively in amphora — from vinification to aging. Laura, the youngest, works alongside my wife Anna in both the strategic and operational management of Castello del Trebbio, which is also our home in the heart of Chianti Rufina.What’s the secret to our balance? It’s simple: everyone has their own area of responsibility, and each person makes decisions within their field. There’s autonomy, but also great clarity. And of course, final decisions — for better or worse — are made by the two of us: Anna and me. This system allows us to work together with harmony, respect, and a shared vision. Yes, it’s a family business — but above all, it’s a family that works well because we genuinely care for one another."



Famiglia Casadei produces a portfolio of wonderful wines. What makes them a stand-out in the marketplace?

"Our wines are simply good, clean, and fair. But what truly sets them apart is that they have a soul of their own. We don’t work to showcase the skills of our team or to follow trends or technicalities — instead, we dedicate ourselves every day to bringing out what each terroir, each grape variety, and each vintage have to say. Moreover, all our estates are farmed using biodynamic methods, and our BioIntegrale philosophy is our true guiding principle — a holistic approach that places the utmost respect for the environment and social values at its core. For us, it’s not just about making good wine — it’s about making it in a sustainable, responsible, and authentic way. It’s this deep bond with the land and with those who live and work on it that makes our wines unique and recognizable in the market."



Anything else, absolutely anything you want our readers to know!!

"I have a deep love for the United States. After many years and many sacrifices, we were finally able to buy a home in Miami. This house allows my wife, my children, and me to truly experience the U.S., immersing ourselves in its culture and way of life, while also maintaining strong professional and personal ties in a country we hold very dear. Among the most genuine and important friendships I’ve built is the one with Fred Cline and his family. Fred is also my partner at Tenuta Casadei in Suvereto. Our friendship began almost by chance, over dinner, and it has grown into such a strong bond that it feels as if we’ve known each other forever. Relationships like this — built on mutual respect and trust — are, to me, absolutely priceless."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Famiglia Casadei