Illy and The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall Offer Espresso Martinis in June

Moynihan Food Hall

By: Jun. 07, 2023

illy, the Italian specialty coffee and espresso company is now partnering with The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall to offer the drink of the summer, Espresso Martinis. The illy Espresso Martini will be featured on The Bar’s menu throughout the month of June.

At a recent press event, Alidoro, the NYC-based specialty Italian sandwich shop also located in the Moynihan Food Hall provided delicious Italian specialties to attendees that paired perfectly with the illy Espresso Martinis.

We like that the Moynihan Food Hall always has something new and exciting happening for those who are commuting and guests of the city. Upcoming openings include Pastrami Queen this month and La Esquina in the fall.

For more information on Moynihan Food Hall, please visit https://www.moynihanfoodhall.com/.

