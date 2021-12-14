Holiday COCKTAIL TIME and We Have Great Recipes

With the winter holidays fast approaching, Evaton and Pernod Ricard want to help make this busy time of year a little easier with their extensive portfolios of wines and spirits. Avoid the last minute Christmas gift scramble by picking up a bottle of fan favorites such as Sandeman Port, Aberlour Whiskey or Smithworks Vodka. Or take a much-needed escape from all the hustle and bustle and enjoy Malfy's Amalfi Coast inspired flavored gins that include con Limone, Rosa, and con Arancia.

Stock you bar, and start mixing! You will be hailed as the host of the year with these three cocktail recipes, perfect for seasonal imbibing.

Blake Shelton's Holiday Pick

Ingredients:

-1 parts Smithworks Vodka

-2.5 parts Cranberry Juice

-2.5 parts diet Lemon Lime Soda

Method: Build in glass. Ice. Stir. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Amalfi Settantacinque

Ingredients:

-1 part Malfy con Limone

-½ part clementine juice

-¼ part simple syrup

-½ part lemon juice

-2 parts champagne

Method: Shake the first four ingredients in a shaker and strain into a flute. Top with champagne of choice and garnish with a lemon twist and star anise.

Opening Act - Created by Nigal Vann

Ingredients:

-1 ½ part Sandeman 10 YO Tawny Port

-¾ part botanical gin (Botanist recommended)

-½ part mancino vermouth

-Topped with 1 part prosecco

Method: Stir ingredients for fifteen seconds and strain over ice in a stem less wine glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with orange zest.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers