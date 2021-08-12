Geyser Peak Joins PeopleForBikes To Make Your Next Bike Ride Even Greater

Geyser Peak Winery announces its support of PeopleForBikes, a nonprofit organization with a mission to make biking better for everyone. The California-based winery will promote the new partnership through marketing efforts, influencer partnerships, in-store sampling and live event support. Contributions from sales of Geyser Peak wines will aid PeopleForBikes' work to get more people on bikes more often by expanding and improving safe, connected places to ride across the U.S.

"At Geyser Peak, we are an active company of outdoor enthusiasts. Many of us bike to work or are avid riders in our spare time," said Dennis Kreps, co-owner of Geyser Peak Winery. "Supporting an organization like PeopleForBikes allows us to tap into that love of biking, coupled with the enjoyment that comes from sharing a glass of wine after a long ride."

Founded in 1880 as California's 29th bonded winery, Geyser Peak has been at the forefront of quality wine production since its earliest days. Originally perched on a hillside across from the eponymous Geyser Peak Mountain, the winery commanded a view of the thermal steam clouds that billowed from the mountain's summit. In this singular place, geothermal activity contributed to the diverse soil profiles that make this region so exceptionally well suited to wine grape cultivation. With the value of this beautiful wine region in mind, the Geyser Peak brand today embodies a love of nature, commitment to environmental preservation and a general mindfulness of holistic well-being.

"We're delighted to begin this partnership with Geyser Peak," said Rod Judd, director of membership and industry engagement at PeopleForBikes. "We are thankful for their support in helping us build safer, more connected communities through the power of the bicycle."

PeopleForBikes is a nonprofit organization that works to improve bicycling across the United States. Championing the bicycle as a tool to help improve mental and physical health, connect communities, boost local and state economies and protect the planet, the organization advocates for bicycling at all levels of government. Through emphasis on access and inclusivity, PeopleForBikes prioritizes the importance of bikes being included in transportation, mobility and recreation decisions nationwide.

"Partnering with PeopleForBikes is an exciting way for us to bring Geyser Peak back to the community," said Kreps. "Wine makes people happy. Bike riding makes people happy. What better way to reunite communities than by providing safer riding opportunities concluded by sharing a glass of Geyser Peak wine?"

Geyser Peak is owned and operated by the Kreps family and distributed by Quintessential. For more information, visit www.quintessentialwines.com/Geyser-Peak or call (707) 226-8300.

Specializing in aromatic whites and rich reds, wines are crafted in small lots and fermented separately, then blended together to achieve full expression, balance, and character. Each wine captures the essence of Sonoma and the appellation's unique terroir, offering sophistication and approachability, and taking us from casual days to connoisseur nights. The portfolio consists of five wines, all made by legendary winemaker Bob Pepi.

PeopleForBikes is making biking better for everyone by uniting millions of Americans, thousands of businesses and hundreds of communities to make every bike ride safer, more accessible and more fun.

Photo Credit: Ryan Nau of The Gallavant Group