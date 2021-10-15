Get to know VENTO DI MARE Wines and Cantene Ermes Co-op in Sicily

In the heart of Sicily, with unique territory characterized by a distinctive microclimate and soils of different geological origins, is the co-op, Cantine Ermes. It is a significant area that grows fine indigenous varietals and produces different collections of sustainable wines including Vento di Mare.

Cantine Ermes is one of the most important productive realities of the southern Italian island, with its 2,257 members and 10,453 hectares of vineyards of which 2,786 cultivated organically located between the provinces of Trapani, Agrigento and Palermo, where the best selections are grown with great care and passion.

One of the varietals that Cantine Ermes produces is the Grillo grape that had been historically used only to fortify the sweet Marsala wines. The era of Grillo as a stand-alone dry wine started in the early 1990's when a group of pioneering producers started to vinify the grape on its own, from the seaside. Soon after, another group of Sicilian producers attempted to cultivate Grillo inland.

Cantine Ermes' enologist Giuseppe Clemente stated, "It took time and trials. We discovered that by reducing the productivity level, we could improve the quality of our wine. Where the Grillos from the sea are more mineral and crisps, the ones from the hills are more enduring and feature more rounded honeyed aromas yet still retaining the notes of fresh tropical fruits and melon that makes it fresh and vibrant."

Broadwayworld.com had the opportunity to sample two wines that are produced by Cantine Ermes. They are wines that are accessible and offered at a good value.

-Vento di Mare Grillo is made with organic grapes. This elegant and refreshing white wine delights with aromas of melon and pineapple and offers a well-balanced, satisfying finish. Pair Vento di Mare Grillo with dishes that include pastas in a light tomato sauce or cream sauce, charcuterie, and Chicken Piccata.

-Epicentro, Nero D'Avola is a red wine with a beautiful ruby red color. The wine has an elegant bouquet and a very pleasing taste with hints of mineral and wild fruit along with the delicate flavors of cherry. It has perceptible tannins and a long fruity finish. Pair Epicentro, Nero D'Avola with beef dishes, roasted vegetables, and lamb.

For more information on Cantine Ermes, and their wines, please visit: https://www.cantineermes.it/vento-di-mare/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cantine Ermes