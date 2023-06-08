GREAT JONES DISTILLING for Fantastic Father's Day Offerings

Dads are pretty easy and they will likely appreciate any gift you give them. But you can really impress with these ideas from Great Jones Distilling. The renowned company is offering a limited-edition Father’s Day whiskey + tie bundle and free distillery tours for the entire weekend of Father’s Day. Check out the offers and be ready for your dad and the father figures in your life.

Father’s Day Bundle - 1 Bottle of Straight Bourbon & Great Jones Cashmere Tie $80

Buy dad the ultimate limited-edition Father’s Day gift set, a bottle of Great Jones Bourbon and our Cashmere Tie inspired by Great Jones’ 100% NY Bourbon. Created by Mountain and Sackett in the historic garment district of Manhattan, this tie is the perfect way to elevate dad’s wardrobe, as he elevates his drinking experience with Great Jones Bourbon. Receive both items for $80, available for a limited time and while supplies last. Buy here.

Father’s Day Tour & Tasting: Dad’s Go Free, Friday-Sunday of Father’s Day Weekend

This Father’s Day, Dads Go Free at Great Jones Distilling Co. From June 16th - June 18th, bring dad for a complimentary Distillery Tour & Whiskey Tasting at Manhattan’s only whiskey distillery! Receive one complimentary ticket with the purchase of a full priced ticket, Father’s Day weekend only! Book here.

For more information on Great Jones Distilling, please visit https://greatjonesdistillingco.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Great Jones Distilling