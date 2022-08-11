Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRAND MARNIER Presents Cocktails for National Prosecco Day on 8/13

Aug. 11, 2022  
National Prosecco Day is soon approaching on Saturday, August 13. Celebrate the entire weekend with some delicious Prosecco-based cocktails that are not only easy to create, but perfect for those looking at new ways to enjoy their sparkling Italian wine!

Elevate your National Prosecco Day celebrations, or any other of your grand occasions and special gatherings, with some of our favorite cocktails by the beloved French liqueur, Grand Marnier. The "Grand Mimosa" and the "Grand Gala" are elegant crowd-pleasers. Check out the recipes and start mixing!

Grand Mimosa

Ingredients:

-1 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-2 oz Orange Juice

-2 oz Cinzano Prosecco

-1 Orange Slice for garnish

Method: Pour all the ingredients in a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with head of an orange slice.

Grand Gala

Ingredients:

-1 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-0.5 oz Salted Raspberry Puree*

-0.5 oz Lemon Juice

-0.25 oz Simple Syrup

-2 oz Cinzano Prosecco

-1 Dash of Orange Bitters

-2 Raspberries

Method: *Let 1 kg of frozen raspberry puree (Boiron) thaw. Combine in a blender 3 gr of kosher, 2 oz of vodka and the raspberry puree. Shake Grand Marnier, lemon, slated raspberry purée, simple syrup and orange bitter together with ice. Serve straight up in a coupe glass, top with Cinzano Prosecco. Garnish with 2 raspberries on a stick.

For more information on Grand Marnier and additional recipes, please visit https://www.grandmarnier.com/en-us/.

