GRAND LUX CAFE CELEBRATES National Mango Day with their Mango Mule

Thursday, 7/22 is National Mango Day and Grand Lux Cafe is celebrating with their newest cocktail, the Mango Mule. Made with Crop Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka, Fresh Lime, sweet juicy Mango and Fever Tree Ginger Beer, this refreshing drink is the perfect summer drink and a great way to ring in the holiday and enjoy all season long. Grand Lux Cafe is sharing the delightful, original recipe with our readers.

Grand Lux Cafe Mango Mule Recipe

-1 oz. Fresh Mango - preferably ripe to overripe

-1 ½ oz. Citrus Vodka - we recommend Crop Organic Meyer Lemon

-½ oz. Orange Liqueur - such as Triple Sec or Cointreau

-½ oz. Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio)

-½ oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice - approximately the juice from half a lemon

-2 oz. Ginger Beer - we recommend Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Method: In a mixing tin, combine the Mango, Citrus Vodka and Orange Liqueur. Muddle the Mango until it is well broken down - this will help infuse the flavor into the liquors. Add the Simple Syrup and Fresh Lemon Juice to the shaker tin along with enough ice to fill the tin. Cap the tin and shake the cocktail quickly, 6-8 times to fully chill all the ingredients. Add the Ginger Beer to the tin and then pour the drink into a Mule Mug or pint glass.

Grand Lux Cafe is an upscale-casual eatery owned by The Cheesecake Factory that serves outstanding menu items spanning the globe. For locations and menus, please visit https://www.grandluxcafe.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Lux Cafe