GOOD EARTH TEA Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Good Earth, one of the trailblazers in the American herbal tea category is celebrating 50 years of crafting bold tea flavors with the re-launch of two legacy teas: Black Chai and Decaffeinated Lemongrass.

Born in 1972 in sunny California, Good Earth has put tea lovers first by using only natural ingredients and avoiding artificial flavors and preservatives. At a time of uncertainty and change, and back by popular consumer demand, Good Earth is reviving the nostalgia of the brand with the relaunch of the two legacy teas. The relaunch underscores Good Earth's devotion to making new, tasty teas that spark joy each and every day.

In tandem with this launch, Good Earth is announcing the Be the Good Campaign, a national initiative set to inspire acts of good. Good Earth is committing to rallying the community, locally in CA and nationally, to participate in acts of kindness by celebrating the good things from the small to the big to help radiate positivity. The brand will be sharing tips and tricks across its owned social platforms and offering surprise and delight packages to consumers who are doing good in their communities.

Good Earth 50TH Anniversary Decaffeinated Lemongrass Tea: Sit back and sip on a citrusy sweet Lemongrass cuppa at any time of day. This flavored green tea is bold, decaffeinated, and packs a fruity punch! A truly delicious balance of mango and peach along with lemongrass and peppermint will have you vacationing all season long. A delectable refreshment for you, and a celebration for Good Earth's 50th anniversary, too. Available on GoodEarth.com // $3.99 per 18 bag box

Good Earth 50TH Anniversary Black Chai Tea: Cozy up to the comforting, rich flavors of Good Earth's black chai tea. Just one cup brings a delightful pairing of spices, carefully combined to make a delicate brew simply perfect for you. Enjoy a warm and hearty cuppa while celebrating natural ingredients and Good Earth's 50th Anniversary, too. Available on GoodEarth.com //$3.99 per 18 bag box

For more information on Good Earth, please visit https://goodearth.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Good Earth Tea