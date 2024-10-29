GOLDEN KRUST Partners to Promote New Album 'Warriors' with Giveaway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Golden Krust, the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group that aims to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the world, is partnering with Atlantic Records and songwriter, actor and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda and playwright Eisa Davis, to promote their new concept album, Warriors. The album is inspired by the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors, about a Coney Island street gang trying to go back home to Brooklyn after being accused of assassinating a leader advocating for peace. The album features a star-studded cast of voices, including Busta Rhymes, Nas, Colman Domingo, Cam’ron, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Billy Porter, Marc Anthony, and more.

Golden Krust is the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group that aims to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the world. Since its inception in 1989, the family-run operation has grown from a single location in Bronx, New York (which is still operational) to more than 110 locations throughout North America, and grocery products in 22,000 stores. Notably, Golden Krust is beloved for their signature Jamaican patties, of which they produce more than 50 million patties per year, in addition to popular steam table options on their menu like Jerk Chicken and Oxtail, as well as a full assortment of Jamaican baked goods, including their signature Easter Bun and Spice Bun.

Golden Krust will be part of a food journey across New York City that mimics the journey of the characters in the film. On Saturday, November 2nd from 12–4 PM, the Golden Krust on 568 Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn will be giving out free beef patties to the first 500 guests that scan a QR code to listen to the Warriors concept album.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Golden Krust

