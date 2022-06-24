Four NYC BURGER Destinations

Since we're officially in summer season, nothing says summer like a big juicy burger. And as a self-proclaimed burger-loving city, it's time to expand your burger horizons with newcomers and styles that go beyond a classic patty. As a summertime staple, here are four new burgers to try this season.

Court Street Tavern - At Court Street Tavern, you can get a 'taste' of 100 year old history and the Court Street Smash Burger. Located in one of Brooklyn's oldest bars, the Carroll Gardens neighborhood staple serves seasonal American fare and a tavern-style burger that would get former local Al Capone's approval. Just in time for summer, the restaurant restored to its original tavern-style roots by turning its ice skating rink into an outdoor garden for lunch, dinner or brunch on the weekends with a nice bar scene to pair. Once where Al Capone had his wedding reception, the destination burger is made with all the important stuff that makes great burgers- two Pat Lefreida patties pressed and grilled, topped with American cheese with caramelized onions, pickles and court street sauce on a brioche bun with fries as the whole decadent package.

Emmett's on Grove - The newest location Emmett's on Grove recently launched an off-menu, Chicago-inspired burger. A love child collaboration with Ryan Bartlow of Ernesto's and an homage to the char dog at the Wiener Circle in Chicago- the new Char Cheddar Burger is a burger + hotdog hybrid with a cheesy patty and all the fixins' of a Chicago dog. Available at the original Emmett's location, the burger was introduced to the new location by popular demand and is topped with fresh tomatoes, sport peppers, neon relish, diced onions, yellow mustard with caramelized onions and dipped in an all natural cheddar cheese spread as the most summery bite you can have this season.

Lindens at Arlo Soho - The menu at the new Arlo Soho restaurant rotates seasonally but the Lindens 'Double Smash' Burger remains the same as a flavorful, juicy staple. The coveted double smash burger is prepared with two 3oz beef patties with a nice crust and tons of delicious charred flavors with nicely melted white American cheese. The burger is topped with grilled red onions, cherry pepper relish, lettuce and Linden's 'fancy sauce' on a toasted squishy potato bun that melts it all together. The double smash burger can be served with Impossible meat for those seeking a meat-alternative and are both impossibly delicious and a 'must try' burger to add to your list.

Breakfast by Salt's Cure- Come for the griddle cakes, stay for the burger. Although Founder and Chef Chris Phelp's is known for his famous oatmeal griddle cakes from coast-to-coast, his newest outpost in the West Village brings out his skills in butchery and knowledge of high-quality meat with his flavorful burger. Known for serving healthy comfort foods due to the preparation, farm-based ingredients and minimal seasonings to let the flavors of the ingredients shine. The burger starts with farm-raised, grass-fed beef that's blended in-house for the ultimate premium beef blend. Salt's Cure Burger is then cooked with two smash patties that get nice and crusty on the griddle, which really intensifies the quality of the beef. Two slices of mild cheddar from a farm upstate goes on top of both to get nice and melty, followed by smearing a burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun. The burger is topped with raw onions and pickles for a truly flavorful, high quality burger. Recommended with home fries and their house-made ketchup.

