FCM HOSPITALITY Partners with Philadelphia Flyers on Cocktails for a Cause to Benefit Local LGBTQ+ Charities

In celebration of Philly Gay Pride Month, FCM Hospitality teams up with the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities to raise money for four local LGBTQ+ organizations.

"Cocktails for a Cause" will be featured at 11 different locations throughout the city including The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, The Dolphin, Morgan's Pier, Craft Hall, Parks on Tap, Rosy's Taco Bar, Harper's Garden, Lola's Garden, Concourse Dance Bar and Juno. Each property will offer a drink that matches a color of the all-inclusive LGBTQ rainbow flag with $1 from each rainbow drink going towards donations to William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer, and Galaei. Throughout the month of June and as part of the 'Cocktails for a Cause' campaign, the Flyers will have their own specialty cocktail, the "Flyers Rowdy 'Rita," available exclusively at Liberty Point, with proceeds benefiting local LGBTQ+ organizations. As part of the month-long effort, Flyers Charities will match FCM's $1 donation up to $10,000 for every Flyers Rowdy 'Rita sold at Liberty Point during June. The Flyers Rowdy 'Rita will be a spin on a mango margarita (tequila, triple sec, orange, mango lime) and will be sold at Liberty Point all month long. The first-ever Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party and Kick-Off event will take place on Thursday, June 9 at Liberty Point from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities will be on hand with Gritty (6:00pm) and other fun surprises. This is the one and only event that will feature all 11 cocktails, plus Flyers' fun, DJ and other surprises.



"FCM Hospitality is proud to celebrate Philadelphia Gay Pride Month with Cocktails for a Cause," said Avram Hornik, Owner of FCM Hospitality. "We came up with this idea because I think that local businesses need to step up to support our region's LGBTQ community and the non-profit organizations that were hardest hit during the pandemic. We are excited to expand the program to 11 properties this year to match the rebooted pride flag that now includes Black, Brown and Trans community members. This year we are thrilled to host our first ever Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party at Liberty Point with special guests and partners Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities. We can't thank them enough for matching our donation on every Flyers-themed drink sold throughout the month. This amplification can help us raise even more money for our four worthwhile charities."



"When we first learned about Cocktails for a Cause, we were eager to get involved and help support local LGBTQ+ organizations that do so much for our city," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers. "The Flyers belong to everyone in the City of Philadelphia, and especially during Pride Month, we want to send a clear message that we support the LGBTQ+ community."



COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE PRIDE PARTY AND KICK-OFF EVENT



The first-ever Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party and Kick-Off event will take place on Thursday, June 9 at Liberty Point from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities will be on hand with Gritty (6:00pm) and other fun surprises. This is the one and only event that will feature all 11 cocktails, plus Flyers' fun, DJ and other surprises. Each Flyers Rowdy 'Rita will be served in a special Flyers x Pride souvenir cup while supplies last.



The event is free and open to the public and family friendly. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Liberty Point will also host Our Night Out this evening, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm for those that want to keep the pride celebration going through the night! Our Night Out is a five dollar donation ahead and ten dollars at the door for the Delaware Valley Legacy Fund.

Additionally, FCM Hospitality will host the 2nd Annual Pride in the Park: Philly Gay Pride Day at Parks on Tap at Water Works, on Saturday, June 18th, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. The Parks on Tap Cocktail for a Cause will be on hand and pouring all day!

DRINK THE RAINBOW



FCM properties can be found throughout the Philadelphia area, offering the perfect way to experience different tastes and neighborhoods in the spirit of diversity. The full list of drinks and venues for this year is as follows:



Red- Juno Mexican Grill - Rose-Blood

Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, Combier, Blood Orange, Rosemary, Fresno Pepper

(1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia)



Orange- Liberty Point - Flyers Rowdy 'Rita

In Partnership with Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities

Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango, Orange Lime

(211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia)



Yellow - Morgan's Pier - Crushin' It

Grey Goose, Mango, Yellow Edition Red Bull

(221 N. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia)



Green - Harper's Garden - Dill Wit It

Tito's Vodka, Pressed Green Apple, Dill, Fennel, Lime

(31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia)



Blue - Parks on Tap - Peachy Keen

Kiki Vodka, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, White Cranberry, Lime

(Water Works, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia)



Purple - Lola's Garden - Butterfly Gimlet

Bluecoat Gin, Cucumber, Basil, Lime, Butterfly-Pea Tea

(51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore)



Brown - Craft Hall - Pom-Pom Rumchata Cold Brew

Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rumchata, Cold Brew Coffee

(901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA)



Black - Rosy's Taco Bar - Margarita Negra

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Combier, Lime, Activated Charcoal

(2220 Walnut Street, Philadelphia)



Pink - Concourse Dance Bar - Hubba Bubba

Vodka, Bubble Gum, Lemon, Soda

(1635, Back Entrance, Market St, Philadelphia)



Light Blue - Dolphin Tavern - Out to Sea

Blueberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, Lemon

(1539 S Broad St, Philadelphia)



White - The Garden at Cherry Street Pier - Frozen Spiked Lemonade

Kiki Vodka, Fresh Lemonade, Frozen

(121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia)



One dollar from all cocktails sold will be combined with the matching donation from Flyers Charities, and then divided up between four charities.



Reservations are encouraged for several locations. Signature cocktails are available during normal hours of operations, which vary based on location. Hours and days of operation may change due to weather and special events for outdoor venues. Guests are encouraged to visit an individual location's website prior to visiting for specific house policies that may be in effect

For more about Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party and Liberty Point, visit: https://www.libertypointphilly.com



For more about each venue and FCM Hospitality, visit:

https://www.fcmhospitality.com/liberty-point





ABOUT FCM HOSPITALITY



FCM Hospitality is a Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company, managing bars, restaurants, and seasonal pop-ups throughout the region. The company is owned by Avram Hornik, a leader with more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, who has developed some the city's most popular permanent and temporary venues such as Morgan's Pier, Concourse Dance Bar, Juno Philly, Union Transfer, Harper's Garden, Parks on Tap, and Lola's Garden. For more information about FCM Hospitality, visit https://www.fcmhospitality.com/ or call 215.568.1616.



ABOUT FLYERS CHARITIES



Flyers Charities is the nonprofit of the Philadelphia Flyers. Flyers Charities supports local nonprofits that grow the sport of hockey to be inclusive of new and diverse audiences, support families impacted by cancer, and improve sustainability and environmental responsibility. Flyers Charities' commitment to community, service, inclusion, and legacy guides its work and through fundraising provides opportunities to engage fans, visitors, employees, and neighbors in the impact.



ABOUT ATTIC YOUTH CENTER



The Attic Youth Center creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to develop into healthy, independent, civic-minded adults within a safe and supportive community, and promotes the acceptance of LGBTQ youth in society.



ABOUT WILLIAM WAY COMMUNITY CENTER



The Place Where Every LGBTQIA+ Person Belongs. The William Way LGBT Community Center serves the LGBTQIA+ community of Philadelphia and its allies 365 days a year. From social groups, networking events, and counseling and support services to art exhibitions and cultural experiences, the Center consistently strives to provide new and innovative programs for the LGBTQIA+ communities throughout Greater Philadelphia.



ABOUT PHILLY ASIAN QUEER

Philadelphia Asian & Queer (PAQ) is a volunteer, social organization that strives to engage queer (LGBTQIA+), Asia and Asian American folx within the greater Philadelphia area. Through a range of advocacy, social, and supportive programming, we commit to building and unitng our collective voices as a queer, Asian community.



ABOUT GALAEI



Galaei is a Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) radical social justice organization. Continuing to serve the Latinx community, while widening our embrace, Galaei provides and facilitates Queer educational services, community wellness, and is committed to healing historical harm. Galaei is dedicated to creating access, opportunities, sexual empowerment, and economic development for all QTBIPOC individuals while fighting systemic oppression, structural racism, discrimination, and white supremacy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FCM Hospitality

