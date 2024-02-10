EQUIANO RUM Cocktail Recipe for Mardi Gras Celebrations

We are sharing with our readers delicious cocktail recipe for “A Light Storm” from Equiano Rum, the world’s first African and Caribbean rum brand. With Mardi Gras just a few days away, this will likely become one of your favorite celebratory drinks.

“A Light Storm” is an easy to mix cocktail that uses Equiano Light, a refreshingly unique blend of lightly aged molasses rum from the Caribbean, fused with fresh sugar cane juice rum from Africa. Equiano Light has also been recognized, holding multiple gold awards from International Wine and Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and The Spirits Business Rum Masters.

A Light Storm

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Equiano Light

-Ginger Beer

-Squeeze of fresh lime

-5 dashes of angostura bitter

Method: Combine rum, lime juice and bitters in a cocktail shaker and mix well. Top off with ginger beer and serve with a lime wheel.

For more information on Equiano Rum and additional cocktail recipes, please visit https://equianorum.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Equiano Rum