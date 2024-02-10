EQUIANO RUM Cocktail Recipe for Mardi Gras Celebrations

EQUIANO RUM

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside the LOLA Premiere with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Casamigos Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside the LOLA Premiere with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Casamigos
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Sean Piccarreto of VENTANAS in Fort Lee, NJ Photo 2 Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Sean Piccarreto of VENTANAS in Fort Lee, NJ
VALENTINE'S DAY DINING-Have a Special Meal with Your Loved One Photo 3 VALENTINE'S DAY DINING-Have a Special Meal with Your Loved One
SUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big Game Photo 4 SUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big Game

EQUIANO RUM Cocktail Recipe for Mardi Gras Celebrations

We are sharing with our readers delicious cocktail recipe for “A Light Storm” from Equiano Rum, the world’s first African and Caribbean rum brand.  With Mardi Gras just a few days away, this will likely become one of your favorite celebratory drinks.

“A Light Storm”  is an easy to mix cocktail that uses Equiano Light, a refreshingly unique blend of lightly aged molasses rum from the Caribbean, fused with fresh sugar cane juice rum from Africa. Equiano Light has also been recognized, holding multiple gold awards from International Wine and Spirits Competition, International Spirits Challenge, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and The Spirits Business Rum Masters.

A Light Storm

 Ingredients:

-2 oz. Equiano Light

-Ginger Beer

-Squeeze of fresh lime

-5 dashes of angostura bitter

Method: Combine rum, lime juice and bitters in a cocktail shaker and mix well. Top off with ginger beer and serve with a lime wheel.

For more information on Equiano Rum and additional cocktail recipes, please visit https://equianorum.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Equiano Rum



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
FAMIGLIA COTARELLA-An Inspired Italian Winery in Central Italy Photo
FAMIGLIA COTARELLA-An Inspired Italian Winery in Central Italy

Famiglia Cotarella is a pioneering winery led by the acclaimed Italian winemakers Riccardo and Renzo Cotarella's daughters, Dominga, Marta, and Enrica. This impressive family has been elevating the reputation of Central Italy's wines to an international level.

2
CREAMLINE Offers Special Seasonal Milkshake Photo
CREAMLINE Offers Special Seasonal Milkshake

Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, will be continuing their collaborations with the iconic Economy Candy for a series of limited edition milkshakes throughout the year.

3
David Burkes 3 Jersey Shore Restaurants for Valentines Day Photo
David Burke's 3 Jersey Shore Restaurants for Valentine's Day

Celebrate your love at Chef David Burke’s outstanding Jersey Shore restaurants. Red Horse by David Burke, THE GOAT by David Burke, and DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke.

4
Review: CHEF GUO in Midtown-A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Treasure Photo
Review: CHEF GUO in Midtown-A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Treasure

There’s only one Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun and his namesake restaurant, Chef Guo nestled on East 50th Street between 3rd Avenue and Lexington is unlike any other.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

EQUIANO RUM Cocktail Recipe for Mardi Gras CelebrationsEQUIANO RUM Cocktail Recipe for Mardi Gras Celebrations
FAMIGLIA COTARELLA-An Inspired Italian Winery in Central ItalyFAMIGLIA COTARELLA-An Inspired Italian Winery in Central Italy
Interview: Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt of BALCONES DISTILLINGInterview: Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt of BALCONES DISTILLING
CREAMLINE Offers Special Seasonal MilkshakeCREAMLINE Offers Special Seasonal Milkshake

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You