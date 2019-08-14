EATALY Opens First-Ever Kiosk in Flatiron

What: Eataly, who owns 39 Italian food markets around the world including two in Manhattan, is pleased to announce that its first-ever kiosk on the North Public Plaza across the street from its flagship store located on 23rd and Fifth Avenue will open on August 23rd, 2019. The new kiosk, called Eataly in Flatiron Plaza, will be open year-round and will start by highlighting two Eataly staples - Pizza al Padellino and artisanal gelato.

For the first time in Eataly's history, the kiosk will introduce a Pizza al Padellino menu. Pizza al Padellino is a specialty of Torino, where Eataly was born in 2007, and over time it has become a popular style of pizza found throughout all of Italy. Eataly's Pizza al Padellino is made with a blend of organic stone-milled and type 0 Mulino Marino flours. The dough is naturally leavened for more than 24 hours, stretched directly onto a padellino pan, left to rise again, and then topped with a selection of Eataly's high-quality, fresh ingredients (think: a personal pizza with a crust that's soft on the inside & crunchy on the outside!). Offering highlights will include a Margherita, $10.90 (San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Eataly House-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil); Gricia, $11.90 (Eataly House-Made Mozzarella, Onion, Tempesta Guanciale, Pecorino Romano DOP), and a seasonal vegetable pizza. For opening, the vegetable pizza will be the Verdure, $12.90 (Liuzzi Ricotta, Local Gold Bar Zucchini, Local Green Zucchini, Local Zucchini Flowers, Fresh Thyme).

All of Eataly's gelato is made in-house daily in small batches using local, pasteurized whole milk from Hudson Valley Dairy farm. Eataly slowly churns the milk together with the highest quality ingredients, like pistachios from Sicilia, hazelnuts from Piemonte, and choice Venchi chocolate from Torino. The sorbetto is made with fresh whole fruit and is both dairy-free and egg-free. Standout flavors at the kiosk will include Fior di Latte (Hudson Valley Milk), Nocciola (Hazelnut Piemonte IGP) and Sorbetto al Limone. Guests can order gelato cups of gelato in a small ($4.90), medium ($6.40), or large ($7.40).

Eataly in Flatiron Plaza will be outfitted with a custom design by Patrick Vale, an acclaimed UK artist based in Brooklyn, who specializes in life-like sketch drawings of urban cityscapes. His work on the kiosk will pay homage to Italy and the Flatiron neighborhood. The Eataly in Flatiron Plaza's installation will be fully revealed on opening day and will likely rotate seasonally. One of the main reasons that Eataly has collaborated with Patrick Vale is because of the passion, love, time and thoughtfulness he puts into his work - paralleled to the mindset and execution of Eataly. Patrick Vale artwork will also be featured at Eataly Vegas at Park MGM.

Customers will be able to order Pizza al Padellino and Gelato from two separate counters. Water and soft drinks will be available for purchase upon the opening. Cocktails, wine & beer to come in fall 2019. The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District (BID), which maintains the Flatiron Public Plazas, selected Eataly as one of two entities to operate food and beverage kiosks on the Plazas beginning in August 2019.

When:

Opening on August 23rd, 2019

11 AM - 9 PM, daily

Eataly in Flatiron Plaza will be open nearly year-round, weather permitting

Where:

Flatiron North Public Plaza, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue, Broadway, and 23rd Street

About Eataly NYC Flatiron:

Focused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage and, culture. At Eataly, guests have the unique opportunity to experience Italian culture through markets, counters, cafés, restaurants and educational offerings that explore the best food and beverage options Italy's 20 regions and the world has to offer. Since Oscar Farinetti first opened Eataly Torino Italy in 2007, his philosophy has spread to 39 stores across the world, including our US flagship NYC Flatiron (2010), Chicago (2013), NYC Downtown (2016), Boston (2016), L.A. (2017), Vegas (2018), Toronto (opening in 2019), and Dallas (opening in 2020). Eataly NYC Flatiron, the authentic Italian marketplace, opened in NYC is 2010. Located in the heart of the Flatiron neighborhood, features 8 unique food counters, 6 restaurants and bars, 2 cafes, and a market that all offer traditional Italian food in a vibrant ambiance. To learn more about Eataly please visit https://www.eataly.com/.

About the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership:

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District, formed in 2006, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the reputation of Flatiron and NoMad as two of New York's most vital and exciting neighborhoods. This is accomplished by maintaining a clean and safe environment for the district's businesses, residents and visitors; by spearheading area improvement projects; and by marketing the diverse business and retail options in this vibrant and historic neighborhood.

Learn more at http://www.flatirondistrict.nyc/.

Email: info@flatirondistrict.nyc

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @FlatironNY

About Patrick Vale:

Pat is a British Artist based in Dumbo, Brooklyn. He is best known for his large depictions of cities. Since moving from London to the USA 4 years ago, he has split his time making large paintings for collectors and collaborating on interesting commercial projects. This has seen him develop a relationship with Apple, helping them launch the iPad pro and Apple pencil, and being featured on the launch Ads and at the keynote presentation. They have also commissioned him to make large-scale digital paintings that were installed at Apple stores worldwide. In 2018 he was approached by Björn Ulvaeus from ABBA and has worked alongside him to create Björns version of an autobiography. Pat responded through drawing to words from Björn, where he remembers moments from his life. The book "You are who you meet" is the "result of a wonderfully strange and exciting meeting of minds in New York" Most recently he was contacted by Ian Happ, the 2nd baseman from the Chicago Cubs to create unique drawings from a players perspective during a game at the iconic Wrigley field. Pat made several research trips to meet Ian at Wrigley and draw at games. He will be making 3 large drawings and they will be partnering with Cubs and Ian's charities to raise money.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eataly





