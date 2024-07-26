Dîner en Blanc Comes to NYC on 9/26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: Stay Tuned to Broadwayworld for forthcoming news and interviews about this year's Le Dîner en Blanc in New York City.

We are excited to announce to our readers that on September 26 the wildly popular Le Dîner en Blanc will return to New York, the city that jump started the international sensation. Thousands of people dressed in elegant white will gather at an iconic undisclosed location with everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware, tablecloth, folding table and chairs, for a one-of-a-kind celebration of food, wine, music and friendship.

The legendary French-inspired urban picnic Le Dîner en Blanc has become THE culinary and experiential event of the year in New York and cities around the world, with each location injecting its own unique culture and culinary voice. This year over 75 cities in 16 countries will host Le Dîner en Blanc; in the U.S., the event will take place in 42 cities. There are nearly two million fans on waitlists worldwide, hoping to attend events that frequently sell out in a matter of days!

No other event generates the kind of passion and excitement of Dîner en Blanc. It is the perfect occasion for attendees to express their unique fashion and design style -- the elaborate picnic spreads, wildly creative outfits and decorative table settings are always a fabulous spectacle!

In 2023, Le Dîner en Blanc made history, taking over the streets of NY’s landmark Meatpacking District, an area that’s at the nexus of fashion, trendy clubs, restaurants and shops, and creative industries. While prior locations have included iconic sites like Lincoln Center, Brookfield Place and Bryant Park, these spots were created solely for pedestrians. Setting a precedent for the city, the pop-up feast took place on the cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District, where 3800 attendees dined, danced and celebrated against a stunning backdrop of ornate cast-iron street lights and historic brick buildings.

The locale also showcased the city’s efforts to rethink and transform its utilization of NYC streets and take advantage of its unique urban landscape. Mayor Eric Adams marked the occasion by stopping by and donning a spiffy white outfit to show his support!

“The night was simply extraordinary,” says Diner en Blanc International's Co-Founder and President Sandy Safi. “It was a privilege to work with the city and set a precedent by holding the event in the heart of the historic Meat Packing District. I believe we also caught attendees off guard as they were not expecting to experience the transformation of the famed streets into an event location for the evening. It also supported local businesses by giving them increased visibility—we collaborated with local restaurants and hotels onsite. Music, art, fashion, and food are at the heart of the event, and we look forward to bringing our special magic and “joie de vivre’ to the September event!”

