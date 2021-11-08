Delightful SPIRITS and CALIFORNIA WINES for Gifting and Celebrating

The holiday season is going into full swing with Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, December festivities, and New Year 2022 celebrations. Plan gift giving and stock your home wine rack and bar cart with these special selections of spirits and California wines. Time to shop! Beautifully bottled and very accessible, these delightful choices are sure to please.

The Spirits We Love!

Clonakilty Minke Irish Gin - The base spirit to make Minke Gin is derived from whey, produced by the 9th generation family farm near the Galley Head Lighthouse in Ireland. This gives the gin a velvety texture and mouthfeel to each and every delicious drop. To make Minke Gin, the company goes full circle, grass to glass, harvesting nature at it's best. Crisp and dry on the palate, it has a fresh and fruity, zesty taste with some fennel notes and slightly salty on the finish. Have the best with your next Gin and Tonic.

Whiskeysmith Pineapple Flavored Whiskey - Whiskeysmith Flavored Whiskeys are crafted with real American whiskey and natural flavors. Each tempting flavor that includes chocolate, banana, pineapple blood orange, salted caramel, peach and coconut act as a cocktail in a bottle and also adds incredible depth of flavor to any cocktail creation.

Calvados Boulard V.S.O.P. Brandy - The V.S.O.P. Calvados is a classic from the Boulard range. The brandy results from the blending of batches that have been aged a minimum of four years in oak casks following double distillation in a pot still. It has a exquisite fruity fragrance combined with woody aromas. Well-balanced on the palate, it varies between notes of vanilla and ripe apples. While the V.S.O.P. can be enjoyed nicely neat or on ice, it is also ideal in a Mojito or Side Car. And look for the Boulard gift set that includes two perfect sipping glasses.

Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey - Delicously smooth, the whiskey has with the rich flavors of chocolate fudge that mingle with its oak and vanilla undertones. Ballotin's mission is to craft elegant sipping whiskeys and lush whiskey creams designed for those who crave the finest flavors. In addition to Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey, they produce other flavors that include Bourbon Ball, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Cherry Cream and other scrumptious varieties.

Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur - The signature bottle, perfect for wintertime gifting, has an iconic shape and an elegant, totally white look. Disaronno Velvet is a creamy, velvety liqueur with the distinctive, compelling taste of the most popular Italian liqueur in the world, Disaronno that has won over generations. Enjoy it over ice for an unsurpassed holiday treat. There's a wonderful Disaronno Velvet Gift Set that includes two beautiful glasses.

Get to know these 4 outstanding California wines for the holidays!

La Crema Pinot Noir 2019 - Experience California's exquisite Sonoma Coast, in a bottle. Their original name, La Crema Vinera, means "best of the vine," setting the standard for all they have done for over four decades since 1979. This family-owned and operated winery focuses exclusively on cool-climate appellations. They are continually exploring these very special regions in The Golden State, passionate in the belief that they make uniquely expressive and elegant wines. With its unique geography and climate, the Sonoma Coast has proven itself to be one of the world's premier Pinot Noir producing regions. Enjoy this smooth Pinot Noir with your holiday charcuterie platter.

Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 - This wine producer is based in the Napa Valley. Named for the simple yet elegant barns that dot the American landscape, Post & Beam represents craftsmanship, tradition, legacy and purity in winemaking. The winery offers renditions of classic Napa Valley wines. The veteran winemaking team for the label is led by winemaker Michael Accurso, who crafts wines from carefully selected vineyards in the region. The Cabernet Sauvignon is a fine example of Post & Beam's balanced, sophisticated wines that offer elegant purity of fruit and varietal expression.

Scharffenberger Brut Excellence - Scharffenberger has been pioneering premium Mendocino California sparkling wine since 1981 with grapes sourced from their own 120 acres of vineyards, as well as select vineyards in Mendocino County. The winery stays true to its original winemaking philosophy, to create stellar quality, delicious sparkling wines that reflect the diversity of the premier Mendocino County viticultural appellation. Scharffenberger Brut Excellence is made using the méthode traditionelle process. The wine is approximately 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. The full malolactic style adds a vanilla cream character producing a round and full-bodied wine perfect for toasting the holiday season.

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 - Bella Union was established in 2012 by the partners of Napa Valley's Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel wineries to specialize in the art of blending the Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Bella Union is the newest addition to the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards. Brooke Price became the Winemaker for Bella Union in 2021. Many years of farming and crafting Cabernet Sauvignon in the Napa Valley across diverse appellations has helped them to intimately know the very best sites, each with its defining characteristics, from which to create Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon. Raise a glass with friends and family. This Cabernet Sauvignon pairs well with your holiday fare such as braised beef dishes, mushroom risotto, and roasted vegetables.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com