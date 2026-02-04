DELOS GREEK RESTAURANT Now Open in Midtown

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of visiting Delos Greek Restaurant and recommend it highly to our readers. The location is wonderful all those who are seeing shows at venues that include Broadway theatres, City Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City. Refined, yet accessible, guests can enjoy lunch, pre-theatre meals, dinner and post-theatre dining. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine as we will be published feature profile articles for Delos Greek Restaurant's culinary and beverage team.

Delos Greek Restaurant, a new contemporary Greek dining destination, has opened on February 3, 2026, at 102 West 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Restaurateur and Carnegie Hospitality CEO Stathis Antonakopoulos, who is best known as the force behind Carnegie Diner & Café, will bring refined Greek cuisine, an expansive Mediterranean wine program, and elevated design to the crossroads of the Diamond and Theater District.

The restaurant’s name pays homage to the island of Delos, birthplace of Apollo and Artemis, long regarded as a sacred sanctuary and cultural crossroads in the ancient world. Just as the island symbolized inspiration and celebration, Delos Greek Restaurant is designed to be a modern oasis in the heart of Midtown, where guests can gather, connect, and savor inventive interpretations of Greek classics alongside an expansive Greek wine program.

Restaurateur Stathis Antonakopoulos’ hospitality career began at age 18, working in his grandfather’s hotel and restaurant in Greece. He later served as Director of Operations at Kellari in Midtown West and Washington, D.C., before opening STIX in 2012. Antonakopoulos is currently Executive Chef and Owner of Carnegie Diner & Café, which operates multiple locations across New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia, and serves as CEO of Carnegie Hospitality.

The kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Giannis Parikos, whose résumé includes some of Europe’s most celebrated Michelin-starred kitchens, including Epicure (Paris, three Michelin stars) and Sea Grill (Brussels, two Michelin stars). Chef Parikos earned his first Michelin star at Hytra in Athens and a second at Varoulko Seaside in 2017. He is currently Executive Chef and co-owner of multiple gastronomic concepts at Costa Navarino and is widely recognized for his innovative yet deeply rooted approach to contemporary Greek cuisine.

The menu at Delos highlights inventive interpretations of Greek classics with bold Mediterranean flavors. Signature dishes include a Fagri fillet with chickpea purée and celery broth, pan-seared cod with sweet red peppers and black garlic, lamb neck with eggplant cream and couscous, and grilled fennel pie with cheese cream and basil. Greek pies are a focal point, including kataifi cheese pie cooked in a cast-iron pan with fig jam.

Guests can begin with a wide selection of spreads such as Taramasalata with grated bottarga, Smoked Eggplant with Florina pepper, spicy cheese dip with za’atar, and classic Tzatziki, alongside raw offerings like sea bream ceviche with lime and coriander, sea bass carpaccio with seaweed and chili, and marinated shrimp in Greek-style broth.

Vegetable-forward dishes include zucchini fritters with yogurt and mint, grilled halloumi with dried fruit jam and basil oil, dolmadakia stuffed with rice and herbs, and fava beans with steamed greens. Seafood selections range from grilled octopus with mint vinaigrette and shrimp saganaki with feta and oregano to whole grilled fish, while meat and pasta dishes include moussaka baked in a clay pot, slow-cooked beef orzo, pappardelle with brisket and mushrooms, and grilled lamb chops with saffron.

The wine program, led by Wine Director Despoina Karapostolaki, places a strong emphasis on Greek and Mediterranean wines. The list features 99 wines priced under $99, alongside a curated reserve selection of exclusive bottles. Indigenous Greek grape varieties are showcased through by-the-glass options, bottle selections, and tasting flights designed to introduce guests to the breadth and diversity of Greek winemaking.

Director of Architecture Enkela Malellari shared that Delos draws inspiration from the timeless architecture and landscape of the Greek island it is named after, offering a refined interpretation of Mediterranean dining through a contemporary lens. Designed to feel timeless rather than themed, the space features softly arched plaster walls referencing Cycladic forms, restrained natural materials, and a calm, luminous atmosphere. A massive, custom moss living wall anchors the entrance, while integrated lighting and bespoke wine racks are seamlessly woven into the architecture. The open-plan layout balances intimacy with curated views of the kitchen, and patterned mosaic flooring offers a modern nod to traditional Greek craftsmanship—together creating an elevated expression of Greek hospitality defined by simplicity, texture, and intention.

Delos is located at 102 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. The venue has 96 seats indoors and 50 outdoor seats seasonally. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit www.delosgr.com and follow them on Instagram @delosgr.

Photo Credit: Mentis Studio