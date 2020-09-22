CraftStirs Makes Expert Cocktail Mixing Easy

CraftStirs

Making a cocktail at home can pose its challenges. Without the right bartender tools, mixers and expertise, recreating your favorite cocktails, such as a Margarita or Mojito isn't always easy. Now there is a simple way to create fine cocktails at home or on the go without sacrificing quality or taste, CraftStirs Craft Cocktail Mix. It sells for an SRP of $9.99 for one box of 8 sachets. It is now available on CraftStirs.com.

Launched recently in July, CraftStirs are pre-packaged cocktail mixes that come in the three flavors that will please any cocktail aficionado: Tropical Margarita, Melon Cooler and Pomegranate Mojito. Using CraftStirs will surely that will take the stress out of making cocktails.

Whether you are at an outdoor socially distanced party with friends or in the comfort of your own home, CraftStirs will help you to channel your inner mixologist this fall and create delicious premium cocktails in under sixty seconds with just three simple steps:

1. POUR: Pour a CraftStirs sachet, 3-4 ounces of water and add one-shot (or more) of your desired spirit into a glass.

2. MIX: Stir all ingredients in your cocktail glass and add ice.

3. ENJOY: Enjoy your delicious premium cocktail!

About CraftStirs

CraftStirs is ideal for cocktail-lovers looking for simple ways to make drinks without compromising taste or quality. Developed by one of the nation's premier mixologists, CraftStirs is mixology made easy. Each pack of CraftStirs comes with 8 single-serving powdered cocktail mixes packaged in a convenient sachet at the standard retail price of $9.99. Made with all-natural ingredients and real cane sugar, every serving of CraftStirs is only 50 calories. Its parent company, House-Autry Mills, is driven by its respect for heritage, unique flavorful products, and an intense focus on quality. For more information, please visit craftstirs.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CraftStirs

