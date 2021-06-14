Cooking Time: Ed McFarland of ED'S LOBSTER BAR Shares his Lobster Roll Recipe for National Lobster Day

National Lobster Day is on June 15th. Ed's Lobster Bar with locations in NYC and Sag Harbor has delectable lobster dishes. Chef Ed's lobster rolls are particularly popular and we have the recipe.

Edward McFarland, a New York City native, was born in June of 1973 to a family of food lovers. A keen appreciation of great food was passed down to him from the Italian side of his family. Ed's mother made every meal special by using a sprinkling of home-grown herbs, vegetables, and lots of love. The lessons Ed learned in the family kitchen were the building blocks of his future. These formative years were the perfect springboard for a future chef; Ed didn't choose his career path, it chose him!

Ed's passion for food led him to the esteemed French Culinary Institute. After graduating in 1995, Ed trained intensely to sharpen his culinary skills. Ed continued to hone his cooking skills under the tutelage of some of NYC's best chefs including, Sotha Kuhn at Le Cirque and Dave Pasternak at Terence Brennan's Picholine. As Ed perfected his cooking techniques, he was drawn to the delicate nature of seafood and thus chose his culinary path that led to an opportunity at the specialty seafood restaurant, Pearl Oyster Bar; a mainstay in the West Village. For over six years, he served as sous chef at Pearl Oyster Bar, preparing house recipes with his own personal touch. This training ground afforded him the opportunity to learn all he could about seafood and original New England style cuisine.

In 2007, Ed's vision of owning a restaurant became a reality and in March of that year, the doors to Ed's Lobster Bar opened on Lafayette Street in Soho. The restaurant, bearing his name, is the culmination of years of study and apprenticeship. Ed has created a truly unique spin on New England cuisine, using garden fresh produce, the highest quality traditional seafood and the same love and care that he learned from his mother's kitchen. In May of 2019, Ed expanded to the Hamptons where he opened a second Ed's Lobster Bar in Sag Harbor, NY. Ed served as a judge on Beat Bobby Flay and was a regular on Toni On! New York, and has been featured on The Flay List, The TODAY Show, Fox and Friends, the Martha Stewart Show, as well as Food Feuds on the Food Network.

Check out this delicious recipe.

Ed McFarland's Lobster Roll

Yields: 4

Prep: 20 minuets

Cook: 15 minuets

Total: 35 minuets

Ingredients:

4 (1 ¼ to 1 ½ lbs) whole lobster

1 cu[ mayo (recommended: Hellmann's and Best Foods)

½ stalk celery, minced

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 top-split hot dog rolls

Butter, for grilling

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Directions:

Place the lobsters in a heavy stock pot filled with boiling water Boil until they float (about 15 minutes) Remove from the water and put in an ice bath When chilled, shell the meat and clean by removing any cartilage in the claw and deveining the tail Chop the lobster into bite-size chunks Mix the lobster chunks, mayo, celery, and lemon juice in a large bowl Season the salad with Salt and Pepper to taste Toast the buns with butter on a griddle top or in a pan until golden brown Divide the lobster salad among the buns Garnish with chives

Additionally, to make a reservation or to order takeout/delivery from Ed's Lobster Bar guests can call NYC's location (212-343-3236) and the Hamptons (631-725-1131) or order online at www.lobsterbarnyc.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ed's Lobster Bar