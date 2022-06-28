Cooking Time: CELLO CHEESE for Summer Serving and Grilling

Grilling season is in full swing and it's time to discover special recipes and stock up on Cello Cheese varieties to serve your family and friends. We are big fans the company's delicious specialty cheeses. They have an impressive array of varieties that work well in barbecue recipes and on cheese plates.

Some of our favorite Cello Cheeses include their signature Copper Kettle; Specialty choices such as Asiago and Mascarpone; Rubbed Fontals like Rubbed Fontal Creamy Dill Wedge and Rubbed Fontal Tuscan Wedge. They also have specially curated Cheese Flights and take along Snack Packs.

Our readers will like to know that we recently enjoyed a cooking demonstration by Shihan Chowdhury @chilipeppercooks, Cheesing with Cello Backyard BBQ, on Instagram Live. Shihan presented his original sandwich recipe made on the grill. We want to share the recipe it so you can prepare it at home. And be sure to have some Cello Cheese and crackers available for snacking while you're cooking.

Shihan's Tandoori Chicken Melt

Ingredients: 2 lbs. of chicken thighs, 1 cup whole milk yogurt, 2 slices of sourdough bread, 2 tbsp. butter, ½ cup of Cello Harissa Rubbed Fontal Cheese grated, 1 tbsp. hot honey

Seasoning Mix: 1 tbsp. paprika, 2 tsp. cumin, 2 tsp. onion powder, 2 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. coriander powder, ½ tsp. gram masala, Thai chili pepper to taste

Directions:

-Marinate the chicken in the yogurt and seasoning mix in the fridge overnight. Grill chicken thighs at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes on each side until the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Spread 1 tbsp. butter on one side of each slice of bread.

-Assemble the sandwich with the chicken, a drizzle of hot honey, and grated Cello Harissa Rubbed Fontal Cheese, keeping the butter sides of the bread on the outside.

-To finish the recipe, grill the sandwich at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 2 minutes on each side or until the cheese is melted.

Like Shihan Chowdhury, we are big fans of Cello Cheese, the company that invites you to #cheeseconfidently. For more information about Cello Cheese, where to by, and for more recipes, please visit https://www.cellocheese.com/product/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello Cheese and Shihan Chowdhury