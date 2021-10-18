Chrissy Metz Launches JOYFUL HEART WINE COMPANY

Renowned American actress and singer, Chrissy Metz recently announced the launch of The Joyful Heart Wine Company. In collaboration with award-winning winemaker, Nicole Walsh, the collection proudly presents Joyful Heart Red Blend, White Blend and Limited Reserve Red Blend.

Rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community, Joyful Heart Wine Co. celebrates the union of sharing wine and the spirit of generosity. In tune with this purposeful mindset, a portion of every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. They have transformed the field of disaster response to help devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems and have served more than 50 million meals to people impacted by crises around the world.

"These wines hold a special place in my heart, and it's been amazing to watch our collective vision become a reality. Born out of my desire to live from the heart, to create purposeful moments, give back to the community, and to share delicious wine with loved ones, Joyful Heart Wine Co. has been a dream of mine for many years," shared Chrissy Metz, Founder of Joyful Heart Wine Co. "For me, a Joyful Heart is a reminder of the importance of breaking bread together, sharing in community, and knowing that we are all deeply loved."

The Joyful Heart Red Blend ($16) features a smooth velvety finish, carefully blended to produce a delightfully robust and vibrant mix of rich, dark berry flavors. Sourced from several exceptional vineyards in California, it is a decadent combination of Cabernet, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Petite Sirah. The Joyful Heart White Blend ($16) is bright and textured, with a fragrant mix of white peach, tropical fruit, and fresh flowers. A harmonious blend, this crisp and refreshing white blend is rooted in Sauvignon Blanc, with a splash of Chardonnay.

The 2019 vintage Joyful Heart Limited Reserve Red Blend ($40) is full bodied with a beautiful dark ruby rich color, and has aromas of blueberry, black cherry, cedar and plum. Fermented in small lots using handcrafted winemaking techniques and matured for 22 months in a combination of new and seasoned two-year-old and neutral French Oak Barrels, the wine will continue to evolve in balance, length, and complexity over the next ten years.

Crafted for creating purposeful moments, giving back to the community, and sharing with friends & family, Joyful Heart Wine Co. invites you to a special live stream event hosted by Chrissy Metz in mid-November 2021. The virtual event includes a performance of several songs from Chrissy Metz, a Q&A and discussion of this new project in partnership with the winemakers and the team at World Central Kitchen. Special pre-event access is included with your purchase of The Joyful Heart Wines.

To reserve your spot for the virtual live event and to order the wines, visit JoyfulHeartWine.com. No purchase necessary to join the live event.

For more information about Joyful Heart Wines, visit the website and follow along on social media on Instagram and Facebook. To learn more about World Central Kitchen, visit wck.org.

ABOUT The Joyful Heart WINE COMPANY

The Joyful Heart Wine Company was founded in 2021 by American actress and singer, Chrissy Metz, in collaboration with award-winning winemaker, Nicole Walsh, along with her team of passionate wine industry experts. Rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community, Joyful Heart Wine Co. celebrates the union of sharing wine and the spirit of generosity. Crafted for creating purposeful moments, giving back to the community, and sharing with friends & family, The Joyful Heart Wine Co. will donate a portion of every bottle sold to World Central Kitchen in support of efforts to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

ABOUT Chrissy Metz

Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee Chrissy Metz stars in the award-winning NBC series This Is Us, winner of the 2018 and 2019 SAG Awards for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" and People's Choice Award for "Favorite New TV Drama." Chrissy is also starring in the upcoming film, Stay Awake, which takes a humanizing look at opioid addiction. She recently starred in the lead role in the box office hit Breakthrough, as well as performing the Oscar-nominated title song "I'm Standing With You," written by Diane Warren. Following her performance at the 2020 Oscars, Metz signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Chrissy's other credits include Superstore, The Last O.G., American Horror Story: Freak Show, My Name if Earl, Entourage, and the Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Chrissy's memoir, This Is Me, debuted at #1 on the NY Times Bestseller list. People Magazine named her to the "Ones to Watch" and "50 Most Beautiful."

ABOUT NICOLE WALSH

An award-winning winemaker and a leader in the Women Owned Winery Movement, Nicole has over 25 years of winemaking and grape growing experience. Known for her collaborations with local chefs, artists and women led organizations, Nicole is passionate about sharing wine as a way of forging community. Together Nicole and Chrissy Metz define, craft, and expertly blend the wines for Joyful Heart Wine Company.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Joyful Heart Wine Company