Choose Viña Leyda Chilean Wine for National Rosé Month

June is National Rosé Month and although rosé should be enjoyed all year round, it’s a great time to introduce our readers to a new bottle of wine. Get to know Viña Leyda Rosé from coastal Chile that is ideal for summer gatherings, patio parties, and Saturday night sips.

Viña Leyda Rosé at a SRP of $13.99 is made from 100% Pinot Noir from the El Maitén vineyard in the coastal valley of Leyda that is located 7.5 miles from the Pacific Ocean. This region in Chile focuses on cool-climate wines with a maritime influence and all the characteristics that come with the area like a zesty acidity and fresh aromatics.

This pleasing rosé has a wonderful character and its pale pink hue looks beautiful in the glass. It has both the scent and fresh flavors of tart red fruit and citrus. On the palate, Viña Leyda Rosé is well-balanced with a crisp finish. Pair it with summer seafood bakes, pasta salads, vegetable dishes and cheese plates.

In 1998, Viña Leyda established the Leyda Valley, planting vineyards almost three miles from the Pacific Ocean. Recognizing the terroir's unique characteristics shaped by maritime influence, soil differences, and climate nuances, they secured an official D.O. in 2002. Today, Leyda Valley is a premier region for Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc, with Viña Leyda led by award-winning Winemaker Viviana Navarrete and Viticulturalist Tomás Rivera at the forefront of cool climate winemaking in Chile.

To learn more about Viña Leyda and their portfolio of wines, please visit: https://www.leyda.cl/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Viña Leyda