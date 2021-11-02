Chocolate CortÃ©s Joins Forces with La BorinqueÃ±a to Promote Arts & Education with Limited Edition Hot Chocolate Bars

Chocolate CortÃ©s, a 92 -year old Puerto Rican and Dominican, family-owned chocolate manufacturing company that's known for its rich hot chocolate and La BorinqueÃ±a, the first female Afro-Puerto Rican comic book superhero created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, have launched Activate Your Powers With the Arts (Activa tus poderes con las artes), a program created to raise funds for youth art programs in Puerto Rico. Four special edition hot chocolate bars containing a new four-part comic strip series featuring La BorinqueÃ±a are now available online and in select US markets. Proceeds from the sales of the bars and special merchandise will support the FundaciÃ³n CortÃ©s whose mission is to educate and inspire with its passion for the arts of the Caribbean. The program also celebrates and honors Latinx culture on the heels of National Hispanic Heritage month and in anticipation of November's National Puerto Rico Heritage Month.

"We are proud to launch this partnership with La BorinqueÃ±a to further enrich the Latinx communities in the DiÃ¡spora," said Carlos CortÃ©s, fourth generation CortÃ©s family member and Creative Director at Chocolate CortÃ©s. "Both Chocolate CortÃ©s and La BorinqueÃ±a are committed to strengthening these core values in our communities - culture, identity, self-sufficiency, social justice and dignity. The Activate your Powers with the Arts initiative will be used to raise awareness of the FundaciÃ³n CortÃ©s' cultural and educational programs in Puerto Rico. The campaign will feature several executions that will be in the works throughout this year, including the first ever La BorinqueÃ±a exhibit, "La BorinqueÃ±a en San Juan," which opened to the public at FundaciÃ³n CortÃ©s in Old San Juan in June 2021."

The four-part comic strip series shares the Chocolate CortÃ©s story - from "farm to bar" through the adventures of high school students, La BorinqueÃ±a and newly launched superhero La La Liu. To support this initiative, the FundaciÃ³n CortÃ©s' newest visiting artist exhibit features the work of Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez and La BorinqueÃ±a, the character's history, her path and impact on society.

"My comic book series was created with the intention of uniting Los Boricuas in the diÃ¡spora with those on the island, conveying a central message of love," said Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez. "This alliance with Chocolate CortÃ©s provides a unique opportunity for La BorinqueÃ±a to reach both of those groups simultaneously and on a large scale. My hope is that it will be an important step in sharing with the world the story of our people."

Reviving a Tradition - Hot Chocolate and Literacy

Education and promoting the arts has always been an important core value in the 92-year history of Chocolate CortÃ©s, best known for its hot chocolate bars, a staple in many Puerto Rican and Dominican homes. From its start in the Dominican Republic where the cocoa beans are grown, Chocolate CortÃ©s holds a warm place in the hearts of many Puerto Rican and Dominican families who can recall memories of the hot chocolate making ceremony their grandparents shared with them as children. And as rich as the company's chocolate history is, its commitment to supporting education and the humanities is just as rich.

Click here (https://chocolatecortes.com/hot-chocolate/) for the recipe to create your own Chocolate CortÃ©s hot chocolate drink. For more information on Activate Your Powers with the Arts partnership and how to secure the collectible bars please go to https://chocolatecortes.com/cortes-x-la-borinquena/.

About Chocolate CortÃ©s

The Chocolate CortÃ©s family has been manufacturing Caribbean chocolate from farm-to-bar since 1929. Known for its signature rich hot chocolate, CortÃ©s has provided countless moments of warmth and joy to the homes of Puerto Rican and Dominican households ever since. Currently, CortÃ©s is the largest chocolate manufacturing company in the Caribbean and is one of the most recognizable brands in both countries and their diasporas. Since its inception, the company has considered education as a key ingredient to reach new horizons: providing an inclusive education in which the integration of arts and humanities play a main role in helping to transform our society and improving quality of life. https://chocolatecortes.com/

About La BorinqueÃ±a

Edgardo Miranda-RodrÃ­guez created La BorinqueÃ±a, a female Afro-Puerto Rican superhero, in 2016, when the character debuted at New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade alongside Miranda-RodrÃ­guez who was named Outstanding Boricua that year. She is an original comic book character presented in a classic superhero story and promotes social, environmental, and other important values that impact today's society. At the time only three pages had been drawn but after a trip to Puerto Rico with his family, Miranda-RodrÃ­guez was inspired to finish the comic book and it was launched in full that year at Comic Fest Aguada Con in Puerto Rico. He has just launched his third comic book with his newest Latina superhero, La La Liu, a Dominican Chinese LGBTQ+ character who transforms into LÃºz. https://www.la-borinquena.com/.

About FundaciÃ³n CortÃ©s

Established in 2012, FundaciÃ³n CortÃ©s is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with the mission to educate and inspire with its passion for the arts of the Caribbean. Their theory of social transformation consists of designing innovative and interactive art integration activities that complement academic and other theme-based curricula. To date, through their core program, Educa CortÃ©s, they have served over 14,000 underserved children, youth, and adults from all around Puerto Rico and have over 75,000 registered visits. Their two Caribbean contemporary art exhibit halls, open free of charge, become the main classrooms and the artworks the key educational tools. Fourteen exhibitions have been presented to date, including the current by Edgardo Miranda-RodrÃ­guez featuring La BorinqueÃ±a and the newly launched superhero La La Liu or LÃºz. Exhibits are free and open to the public and available for private events and special meetings. https://en.fundacioncortes.org/quienes-somos

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chocolate CortÃ©s and Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez