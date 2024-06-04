Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Kenny Leung of YAO in the FiDi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Co-owner and Executive Chef Kenny Leung’s early years were spent honing fundamental skills, complimented by an apprenticeship in Canton Culinary School. His Cantonese artistry and innovations flourished at Canton’s prestigious White Swan Hotel and Restaurant, highly recognized for its Cantonese gastronomy. It was the only restaurant to earn a Michelin Star when the Michelin Guide graced Guangzhou, China. Chef Kenny has collaborated with acclimated chefs from diverse provinces, exposing him to various cuisines and techniques.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Kenny Leung about his career and YAO located in the FiDi for our "Chef Spotlight."

Who were some of your career mentors?

One of my career mentors was my grandfather. He would cook meals for the entire family and have me assist with meal prep and cooking. He also taught me various culinary techniques. During moments of doubt in my young career, my grandfather would offer encouragement and support, which led me to pursue a career as a chef.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The two culinary styles influencing my career are the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast and the Comprehensive Manchu–Han Banquet. The Manchu–Han Imperial Feast is a type of grand banquet that is sophisticated, from preparation to presentation. It takes about three days to prepare and is continuously passed on from generation to generation.

What are the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

As a chef, I strive to transform traditional Cantonese into modern Cantonese cuisine by infusing my unique vision and creativity. For example, YAO’s braised beef is a traditional dish in Cantonese cuisine that simmers for hours in a hot soup. I use sous vide, a cooking technique in my dish so that the protein can marinate and the texture becomes tender and juicy.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My favorite cuisine blends both Japanese and French. Japanese cuisine is very similar to Cantonese cuisine as they both emphasize the original flavors of each ingredient. Combining Japanese and French yields a strong flavor and beautifully presented food. One of my favorite dishes on YAO’s menu is Fried Rice with Roasted Eel, I wrap the rice in an egg wash so the rice adheres to the grain, creating a soft texture. The Kings Of ancient China used this technique. In the process, I use long-grain Jasmine rice from Thailand and short-grain rice from Japan.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

YAO is a modern Cantonese restaurant in the Financial District, located on Pearl Street, which dates back to the 1600s. It is an expansive 5,000-square-foot space meticulously designed to showcase Chinese culture and beloved dishes from August Gatherings, along with modern and Traditional Cantonese dishes.

Our team strives to create a canvas showcasing Cantonese cuisine's past, present, and future. YAO offers an a la carte menu as well as a seven-course tasting menu named “Jia Yan,” a Chinese word loosely translated to “a celebratory family gathering” or “banquet.” Jia Yan menu highlights Chef Kenny’s years of experience mastering culinary techniques and flavors.

YAO also features three private dining rooms, a large dining area, and an expansive a la carte menu, making it the perfect spot for a family meal or large family gatherings.

YAO is located at 213 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10038. To learn more about YAO, their menus and hours of operation, please visit HERE and call 917.265.8026.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of YAO

