Chef Spotlight: Chef Sungchul Shim of GUI STEAKHOUSE in the Theatre District

Chef Sungchul Shim is a Korean-American chef known for his innovative approach to blending traditional Korean cuisine with modern American techniques. After honing his skills at the Culinary Institute of America and working in some of New York’s most esteemed kitchens such as Le Bernardin, Per Se, Aureole and Gordon Ramsay,, Chef Shim earned Michelin stars for his restaurants, Kochi and Mari. His culinary philosophy emphasizes the harmony between tradition and innovation, using seasonal ingredients to create visually stunning and flavorful dishes.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Sungchul Shim about his career and GUI Steakhouse for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I was born and raised in Kwangju, Korea, and from a young age, I was drawn to the flavors and rituals of Korean food. I have fond memories of helping my mother in the kitchen—watching her prepare traditional dishes taught me the value of precision and heart in cooking. Those early experiences laid the foundation for my career as a chef.

Who were some of your career mentors?

In addition to my mother, who introduced me to the essence of Korean home cooking, I was fortunate to work under many great chefs in some of the world’s top kitchens, including Le Bernardin, Per Se, and Bouley. These mentors shaped my understanding of discipline, technique, and the importance of storytelling through food.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My culinary foundation is French, thanks to my training at the Culinary Institute of America and my work in fine-dining kitchens. But Korean flavors and traditions are also part of my soul. Over the years, I've focused on exploring how these two worlds can harmoniously coexist—while also refining Western and Korean cuisine through the lens of modern technique.

We have created GUI Steakhouse, a modern steakhouse with Korean influences, where our experienced team prepares high-quality, dry-aged beef with precision and artistry. The experience is deeply rooted in the traditions of a classic steakhouse, with fully plated dishes, refined service, and an elevated atmosphere.

It is important to note that GUI is not a Korean BBQ restaurant—there are no tabletop grills and there is no do-it-yourself cooking).

While the name "Gui" (Korean for "grill") nods to Korean culinary techniques and flavors, GUI Steakhouse remains firmly in the steakhouse category. The menu subtly weaves in Asian and Korean elements—whether through innovative side dishes, house-made sauces, or carefully curated pairings—without altering the essence of a great steakhouse.

By defining its own space, GUI Steakhouse offers something entirely new: a steakhouse experience with depth, culture, and intention.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My approach is rooted in balance—between tradition and innovation, flavor and presentation. I enjoy taking Korean classics and giving them a refined edge, like our house-made kimchi using Champagne vinegar or our seven-day dry-aged galbi. At GUI, the concept of “gui,” which means “grilled” in Korean, takes center stage, allowing me to showcase fire-cooked dishes with elegance and restraint. Our GUI Burger with housemade American cheese, and the signature aged short rib galbi, are great examples of that philosophy.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

There's nothing quite like a perfectly grilled cut of meat with banchan on the side. I also find comfort in humble Korean dishes like doenjang jjigae (fermented soybean stew) and a bowl of rice with gim. Simplicity done well always speaks to me.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

GUI Steakhouse is my steakhouse concept located in Manhattan’s famed Theater District. It’s an elegant and lively steakhouse that reimagines the grilling traditions that I grew up with and also through the lens of myself as a New Yorker.

We focus on fine cuts as well as thoughtfully dry-aged meats and a curated beverage program of seasonal cocktails, wines and spirits.

GUI Steakhouse offers a warm and modern celebration of the classic American steakhouse with hearty steak selections and a diverse array of dishes.

GUI Steakhouse is located at 776 8th Ave (at 48th Street) New York, NY. Reservations can be made on their website at www.guinyc.com or by calling (646) 329-5929. And follow on social media @gui.nyc for updates and exclusive offers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GUI Steakhouse

