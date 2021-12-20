Chef Spotlight: Chef Brooke Apfelbaum of NSA NOODLE BAR in Brooklyn

Chef Brooke Apfelbaum grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, and began working in restaurants at an early age. She attended the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor's of Business Administration, focusing her studies on the culinary arts and chef's training. She began her career in New York working at Bar Boulud and Chef's Club before becoming the Executive Chef at La Margarita Pizzeria. In September 2021, she was named Executive Chef at NSA Noodle Bar, a new global noodle concept in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Brooke Apfelbaum about her career and NSA Noodle Bar.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I started cooking at a young age of 9 cooking in the kitchen with my aunt and cousin. My cousin had a catering company at the time, and I would help her out making cakes and pastries. Growing up in a mixed household of Italian and German heritage, I loved cooking pastas and lots of meat for my family.

In high school, I entered a culinary program, and my instructor attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where I was inspired to attend after my graduation.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My early career mentors were chefs at Woodfield country club and Polo Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. They mentored me as a young chef for four years and took me to American Culinary Federation meetings, let me help with catering, and taught me how to do competitions.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My career has been influenced by Italian and German food. I really enjoy preparing fresh pasta and noodles by hand, they are my favorite foods to make.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think the newer generation of chefs as a whole are trying add to the old techniques we were taught and modernize them to make our cooking more efficient and bring something new to a dish.

When I make a dish my own, I keep the essence of it before adding my own twist so that you can tell what the original version of it was, and appreciate both the new dish and the twist.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is pasta, specifically agnolotti. It is sort of like ravioli, but a little fluffier and more pillow-y.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

No Strings Attached Noodle Bar is a restaurant that has no limits to when it comes to noodles. We will be changing the menu every season and the cuisines we focus on. This first menu is Italian-American and Japanese but we will be incorporating more cuisines and noodle concepts in future menus.

The restaurant's atmosphere is a chill vibe with an elegant flare. You can find personal belongings throughout the restaurant from our employees and paintings from local Brooklyn artists around the restaurant.

NSA Noodle Bar offers dine-in, take-out and delivery. The restaurant is located at 135b N 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.nsanoodlebar.com/ or call 917.261.4983.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brooke Apfelbaum