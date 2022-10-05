Celebrate National Coming Out Day with Chambord and Trinity the Tuck

In celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11th, join Trinity the Tuck and Chambord at The Duplex for the brand's inaugural Chords of Chambord event. A night to celebrate LGBTQ+ voices- literally. Trinity will be hosting an incredible evening with Karaoke and cocktails for a cause.

At Chambord, they believe Pride should be celebrated year round. While you're sipping and singing, proceeds from the Chambord cocktail will benefit PFLAG National, the nation's largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

Here are the event details!

Name: Chords of Chambord Karaoke hosted by Trinity the Tuck

Date: Tuesday, October 11th

Location: The Duplex (61 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014)

Time: Doors open at 7:00pm

Price: Free entry

Event Description: In celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11th, join Trinity the Tuck and Chambord at The Duplex for the brand's inaugural Chords of Chambord event. A night to celebrate LGBTQ+ voices- literally. Trinity will be hosting an incredible evening with Karaoke and special Chambord cocktails for a cause. While you're sipping and singing, proceeds from the Chambord cocktail will benefit PFLAG National, the nation's largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

RSVP Link: https://chordsofchambord.rsvp360.co/?lang=en

Photo Credit: Trinity The Tuck