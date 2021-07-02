Celebrate July 4th with Spirits-Based RTDs and a Rum Punch Recipe

Editor's Note: We have been bringing news to our readers of a wide variety of ready-to-drink cocktails. Here's some more information about the category by Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and a special holiday recipe.

As the country eases back into congregating for fireworks and parades this year, many adult consumers will fire up their grills and raise a glass (or can!) to the nation's independence with a ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

DISCUS reports that last year the RTD and pre-mixed cocktail category grew an astounding 125.8 percent from 6.2 million cases sold in 2019 to 14 million in 2020. The 14 million cases were evenly divided between traditional pre-mixed cocktails and spirits based RTDs.

While much of the growth in spirits RTD sales can be attributed to adult consumers looking to recreate quality cocktail experiences at home during the pandemic, the increase is also largely due to the ongoing trend of premiumization and the portability of RTDs. Consumers can enjoy a refreshing cocktail that is also convenient for outdoor activities, including at the beach, poolside, or during backyard BBQs.

"RTDs are revolutionizing the beverage alcohol marketplace," said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of DISCUS who noted that spirits-based RTDs often contain the same amount of alcohol as malt or wine-based RTDs. "With so many diverse, fresh flavors and spirits to choose from, spirits-based RTDs make for a perfect summer sipper to toast the Fourth of July."

Swonger urged adults who are planning to socialize with family and friends over cocktails this holiday weekend to do so responsibly. "As a country, we have much to celebrate this July 4th as people begin to gather again and businesses reopen. For all those who will raise a toast to our country and being back together, please drink in moderation and never drive impaired."

Swonger stated the spirits industry is dedicated to eliminating drunk driving noted DISCUS' support of the HALT Act, federal legislation to support the development of advanced drunk driving prevention technology into new vehicles.

An important part of responsible drinking is understanding the standard drink-equivalent established in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, which states that regular beer (12 oz.), distilled spirits (1.5 oz. of 80-proof spirits) and wine (5 oz.) each contains the same amount of alcohol.

And check out this rum punch recipe, perfect for holiday entertaining!

Martha Washington's Rum Punch

Our country's original First Lady, Martha Washington, was an esteemed entertainer in her Mount Vernon home. Celebrate this Fourth of July with a punch recipe fit for a revolution, created by DISCUS and master mixologist, Dale DeGroff. Serves 6-10

Ingredients

3 oz. white rum

3 oz. dark rum

3 oz. orange curacao

4 oz. simple syrup

4 oz. lemon juice

4 oz. fresh orange juice

3 lemons quartered

1 orange quartered

1/2 Tsp. grated nutmeg

3 cinnamon sticks (broken)

6 cloves

12 oz. boiling water

Method: In a container, mash orange, lemons, cinnamon sticks, cloves and nutmeg. Add the syrup, lemon, and orange juices. Pour boiling water over the mixture & let cool. Add white rum, dark rum, and orange curacao. Strain into a pitcher or punch bowl. Serve over ice in goblets and decorate with wheels of lemon and orange. Enjoy responsibly!

About Distilled Spirits Council of United States: The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States is the leading voice and advocate for distilled spirits in the U.S., advocating on legislative, regulatory and public affairs issues impacting the distilled spirits sector at the local, state, federal and international levels. DISCUS members are committed to responsibility and encourage adults who drink to do so in moderation.www.distilledspirits.org

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com