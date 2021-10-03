CUTWATER SPIRITS Hosts PKNY Reunion in Brooklyn on 10/7 and 10/8

Tickets on sale now for Finding Legends With Cutwater: The PKNY Reunion, a tropical cocktail pop-up (10/7-10/8) in Brooklyn. San Diego-based distillery Cutwater Spirits is resurrecting the iconic Lower East Side bar PKNY for a two-night immersive experience. The intimate event will feature the original PKNY bar team, including NYC bartending legend Richard Boccato, together for the first time since the establishment's closing in 2013. They will be making some of their favorite cocktails from the PKNY menu using Cutwater's award-winning rums and ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails. 100% of all tickets sold will benefit industry charity, Another Round, Another Rally.

PKNY (2010-2013) was critically acclaimed for its outstanding cocktails and uniquely NYC, punk-inspired take on the tiki bar and famously forced to close due to Manhattan's rising rents. As an industry leader, Cutwater has pioneered the canned cocktail revolution and is now the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. The pop-up will feature stations of Cutwater's innovative rum-based canned cocktails including their Piña Colada, Mai Tai and Mojito.

Boccato, along with original PKNY bartenders Natalie Jacob and Abraham Hawkins, will be mixing up a few of their favorites from the genre including the Missionary's Downfall, Zombie, Q.B. Cooler, as well as putting their own spin on Cutwater's canned Piña Colada which will be served blended from a frozen pineapple.

The pop-up will also feature a kaleidoscope of colorful lighting, freshly tagged work from PKNY's original graffiti artist Ivory TM7, an ambient set from their house DJ, custom bento boxes and other surprises to celebrate summer's last call.

A limited number of tickets are on sale HERE for $50 per person and include PKNY and Cutwater canned cocktails, tropically inspired food, and an unforgettable experience. For each of the two nights, the pop-up will offer three 90-minute spots at 6pm, 7:30pm, and 9pm with a 30-person maximum per service.

"I'm honored to be working with Cutwater Spirits to bring PKNY back to life, and it's a sincere pleasure to be reunited with the old-school crew behind the bar after all these years. I'm especially proud that our efforts will benefit a cause dedicated to supporting bartenders in need," said Richard Boccato, owner of PKNY and Hundredweight Ice. "We're excited to welcome old friends and new guests alike to experience some of the legendary cocktails from our farewell menu reimagined with Cutwater's award-winning rums."

"Another Round, Another Rally is a nonprofit financial resource for the hospitality industry providing reimbursement grants, immersive educational scholarships for historically excluded voices in the community, as well as emergency assistance for unexpected hardship," shares Travis Nass, COO and Co-Founder of Another Round Another Rally. "We are thrilled to see this iconic NYC bar revived for this special event and are so grateful to Cutwater Spirits for making it happen."

Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on the event, please see HERE.

