CANTINE ERMES – Premier Wine Co-Op in Sicily

Sicilian Wines are becoming increasingly recognized for quality, versatility and their accessible price point. The region's native grapes have taken the world by storm with varietals such as Nero d'Avola, Grillo, Nerello Mascalese, and Insolia. Sicily's viticulture has proven to be one of the island's main assets and treasures, catalyzing the energy of the territory outside its boundaries.

Cantine Ermes is one of southern Italy's major co-ops. Its headquarters are in Gibellina, close to the west coast and a large, productive area on Mt. Etna. The co-op is an example of Sicily's upward trend in wine and its capabilities to lend itself to grow both native and European vines.

We want to share information about some of the wines that Cantine Ermes produces for our readers. Consider them whenever you are wine shopping and dining out.

Pinot Grigio Vento di Mare: This full-bodied wine reveals delicious notes of pears and citrus fruit and delivering a fragrant, fruity finish. Served chilled, it is a refreshing sip and also easy to pair with favorite foods.

Grillo Vento di Mare: Hailing from the wind and sun-battered coasts of Sicily, this versatile Grillo displays a mix of tropical fruits and Mediterranean citrus. On the nose, it is fresh with scents of passion fruits and yellow melon. On the palate, it lends a crisp acidity with flavors of pineapple, apricots, and subtle hints of honey.

Pinot Noir Vento di Mare: Fresh and uncomplicated, this medium body Pinot Noir displays tantalizing hints of cherry, raspberry on the nose and tasty notes on the palate of raspberry, cherry, plum, and oak.

Nero d'Avola Vento di Mare: With an intense ruby red color, the nose of this Nero is rich and fruity with notes that range from licorice to berries. The palate is well-balanced, accompanied by soft and round tannins. The wine has a pleasant, persistant, and fruity finish.

For more information on Cantine Ermes, please visit https://www.cantineermes.it/.

