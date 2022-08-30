Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CANTINE ERMES – Premier Wine Co-Op in Sicily

CANTINE ERMES

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
CANTINE ERMES – Premier Wine Co-Op in Sicily

Sicilian Wines are becoming increasingly recognized for quality, versatility and their accessible price point. The region's native grapes have taken the world by storm with varietals such as Nero d'Avola, Grillo, Nerello Mascalese, and Insolia. Sicily's viticulture has proven to be one of the island's main assets and treasures, catalyzing the energy of the territory outside its boundaries.

Cantine Ermes is one of southern Italy's major co-ops. Its headquarters are in Gibellina, close to the west coast and a large, productive area on Mt. Etna. The co-op is an example of Sicily's upward trend in wine and its capabilities to lend itself to grow both native and European vines.

We want to share information about some of the wines that Cantine Ermes produces for our readers. Consider them whenever you are wine shopping and dining out.

Pinot Grigio Vento di Mare: This full-bodied wine reveals delicious notes of pears and citrus fruit and delivering a fragrant, fruity finish. Served chilled, it is a refreshing sip and also easy to pair with favorite foods.

Grillo Vento di Mare: Hailing from the wind and sun-battered coasts of Sicily, this versatile Grillo displays a mix of tropical fruits and Mediterranean citrus. On the nose, it is fresh with scents of passion fruits and yellow melon. On the palate, it lends a crisp acidity with flavors of pineapple, apricots, and subtle hints of honey.

Pinot Noir Vento di Mare: Fresh and uncomplicated, this medium body Pinot Noir displays tantalizing hints of cherry, raspberry on the nose and tasty notes on the palate of raspberry, cherry, plum, and oak.

Nero d'Avola Vento di Mare: With an intense ruby red color, the nose of this Nero is rich and fruity with notes that range from licorice to berries. The palate is well-balanced, accompanied by soft and round tannins. The wine has a pleasant, persistant, and fruity finish.

For more information on Cantine Ermes, please visit https://www.cantineermes.it/.

Photo Credit: Freeimages




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


TANTEO TEQUILA and Local NYC Bars Raise Funds for CORETANTEO TEQUILA and Local NYC Bars Raise Funds for CORE
August 30, 2022

Tanteo Tequila is partnering with local NYC bars to raise funds for CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees), a charitable organization that provides support in the form of a financial grant when an employee, spouse or child faces a medical crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. 
Monaco® Cocktails Launches Hard LemonadeMonaco® Cocktails Launches Hard Lemonade
August 30, 2022

Monaco® Cocktails, a ten-year industry veteran with a rich history of developing unique canned cocktails, today announces its entrance into the hard lemonade category with Monaco Hard Lemonades. Featuring Original and Peach flavors, Monaco Hard Lemonades are the new go-to ready to drink cocktail.
CANTINE ERMES – Premier Wine Co-Op in SicilyCANTINE ERMES – Premier Wine Co-Op in Sicily
August 30, 2022

Cantine Ermes, one of the major co-ops that Southern Italy has. Its headquarters are in Gibellina, close to the west coast and a large, productive area on Mt. Etna.
RANG by Chef Abishek Sharma Opens in Long Island CityRANG by Chef Abishek Sharma Opens in Long Island City
August 28, 2022

Having just opened on Indian Independence Day, August 15th, Rang NYC is the latest project from Executive Chef/Owner Abishek Sharma, who is also the Chef/Owner of Madam Ji, Swagat, and Badshah To-Go.
GREENWICH WINE + FOOD Announces Details for Big Easy EventGREENWICH WINE + FOOD Announces Details for Big Easy Event
August 26, 2022

Greenwich Wine + Food today announced confirmed musical talent, chef participation and additional events that will be part of its 10-year anniversary celebration taking place this October.