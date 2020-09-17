CAMPARI AND IMBIBE Rally to Support Hospitality with #NegroniWeek 2020

#NegroniWeek 2020

Campari, Italy's iconic red apéritif, and Imbibe Magazine will partner together for the 8th year running to lead the charge on Negroni Week, an international charity initiative that celebrates the iconic Negroni Cocktail. Additionally, as a pledge to support the bartenders and hospitality workers who have endured such hardship this year, Campari will match Negroni Week donations for a total of up to $200,000 to organizations that directly assist the larger community.

In previous years, bars throughout the globe joined forces to raise money for charity during Negroni Week, but this year the global initiative will give back to the hospitality community through donations to hospitality-focused charity partners. With the pandemic's global spread resulting in bar and restaurant closures, and with countries and states implementing different guidelines for reopening, Negroni Week has shifted its focus to support the hospitality industry, whose involvement in this program has made such a difference over the years - generating over $3 million for charity across 70 countries.

Charitable efforts for Negroni Week 2020 will be concentrated on raising funds to support the hospitality industry directly, with donations going to select charities via NegroniWeek.com. The week-long initiative will become a month-long rally, as consumers are encouraged to donate starting in early September. They'll be reminded to continue donations throughout the month thanks to an array of engaging and educational digital offerings featuring bartenders and hospitality workers at the heart of our Negroni Week community.

WHAT HAS CHANGED FOR NEGRONI WEEK 2020

This year's official Negroni Week charities will be entirely comprised of organizations that provide assistance and support to hospitality workers, and consumers will have the opportunity to donate directly to the hospitality charity of their choice featured on NegroniWeek.com . The program's ultimate goal is to rebuild the bar and restaurant community as we raise a Negroni in support of bars, restaurants and hospitality workers in need.

In 2020, Negroni Week events and happenings will all live virtually, enabling Negroni cocktail lovers around the world to support the cause safely by enjoying a Negroni at home and engaging in a number of unique online activities. One such activity will be a series of online, real time classes that take Negroni lovers on a journey through the 'Negroni Family Tree' - which highlights the many variations of the classic Negroni - with some of the country's most esteemed bartenders. The classes will be available on Zoom via the Campari Community, a series of online cocktailing experiences hosted by Campari's team of brand ambassadors.

As Negroni Week goes virtual to become an at-home charity experience, an array of eCommerce partners have pledged to donate a portion of sales from Campari bottles, Negroni "Kits" and special mixology merchandise to the cause; Cocktail Kingdom (10% of proceeds from Gaz Regan finger stirrer sales), Kegworks ($10 per kit order), Minibar Delivery ($2 per bottle order to CORE), ReserveBar ($2 for every Campari bottle purchased from September 14-20, up to $1,000), SaloonBox (10% of proceeds from kit sales to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation) and Shaker and Spoon ($2 from each kit sale to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program). Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, will also contribute $20,000 to Negroni Week causes, doubling their donation from 2019.

Andrea Sengara, Vice President Marketing at Campari America, commented; "Negroni Week originally launched in 2013 as a way for communities to come together to celebrate one of the world's iconic cocktails, while raising money for charities around the world. In the past, for one week every year, bars and restaurants went above and beyond mixing up classic Negronis and Negroni variations for a great cause. This year in light of the challenges faced by our beloved hospitality community after years of giving, we knew it was the industry's moment to receive. We're excited to come together as a Negroni Week community to raise a Negroni to our bars."

CAMPARI, THE RED HEART OF THE NEGRONI

Now a globally beloved contemporary classic, the Negroni cocktail has been voted as the second most popular cocktail in the world and is listed as the one of the main ingredients in the prestigious IBA Official Drink List.

Recipe ingredients:

-1 part Campari

-1 part Sweet Red Vermouth (Campari recommends 1757 Vermouth di Torino)

-1 part Gin (Campari recommends BULLDOG Gin)

Recipe instructions:

Pour all ingredients directly into a rocks glass filled with ice

Stir gently

Garnish with an orange slice

This Negroni Week enjoy the unique opportunity to mix up this iconic cocktail from the comfort of your home bar, while giving back to charity.

Karen Foley, Publisher of Imbibe, said: "Our hope is that 2021 will bring better days in many ways, and that Negroni Week will return to its more familiar format of working with bars and restaurants for registrations and donations to support a range of charitable causes. In the meantime, we hope to raise as much money as possible for the industry that has suffered so much through the COVID-19 crisis and has been so supportive of Negroni Week over the years."

The following US-based organizations that represent the hospitality community will be supported by Negroni Week: Another Round Another Rally, CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, Giving Kitchen, Hot Bread Kitchen, James Beard Foundation, The LEE Initiative, Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, Slow Food Resilience Fund, Southern Smoke Foundation and USBG National Charity Foundation.

Executive Director Aaron Gregory Smith, of United States Bartenders Guild, noted: "Service and the advancement of our industry sits at the heart of everything we do at the USBG and the USBG National Charity Foundation. This year, through the Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Campaign, we've disbursed over 30,000 grants totaling more than $9 million. The philanthropic mission of Negroni Week, which has long been a core part of our year within the Guild nationally, USBG Chapters locally, and the USBG Foundation, dovetails beautifully with those efforts. With more than half a million bartenders out of work, it's more important than ever for all who have the means to redouble their resolve to serve those who have built careers serving everyone else."

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2020 visit http://www.negroniweek.com and follow #NegroniWeek #Negroni #Campari #Imbibe @Campariofficial and @CampariUSA.

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari is a contemporary and charismatic classic. The secret recipe, which has remained unchanged, originated in Novara in 1860 and is the base for some of the most famous cocktails around the world, Campari is an alcoholic spirit obtained from the infusion of bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. With its vibrant red colour, intense aroma and inspiring flavour, Campari has always been a symbol of intrigue and pleasure, which unfurls itself into a captivating drinking experience. These are the values that have made the Campari brand famous throughout the world as an icon of passionate Italian style and excellence.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honour Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com, www.facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter: @CampariAmerica, Instagram: @CampariAmerica, and www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

ABOUT IMBIBE

Imbibe is the ultimate guide to liquid culture. In every issue of the James Beard award-winning magazine and on imbibemagazine.com, you'll find the world's top drink destinations, recipes and in-depth stories-everything you need to know about the people, places and flavors of drinks. Imbibe also publishes cocktail books and produces drink-related events, including Negroni Week. For more information, visit imbibemagazine.com and follow @imbibe and #imbibe

Photo Credit: Classic Negroni, Courtesy of Campari

