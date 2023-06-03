CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark, the award-winning family summer playground at Camelback Resort, has an amazing line-up of activities, adventures, attractions, chills and thrills to launch its 25th anniversary season, starting on Friday, June 16, and continuing all Father’s Day weekend – and the fun and excitement continue throughout the summer – with the addition of the new Rival Racer slide and weekly swim lessons.

Camelbeach Grand Opening Weekend Events

Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18

Day trippers and stay vacay visitors will enjoy the opening of the new Rival Racer waterslide, live entertainment, scavenger hunts, live sand sculpture demos, Father’s Day FlowRider competition and appearances of the resort’s mascot Chuck the Camel. The live sand sculpture demonstration will take place on Saturday, June 17, when New Jersey resident John Woodward will create his masterpiece at the resort entrance decorated with the eye-catching 25th anniversary logo. On Father’s Day, June 18, the FlowRider competition will entertain contestants and onlookers as participants race on this ultimate surf machine.

New at Camelbeach This Season: Rival Racer and Swim Lessons

Camelbeach’s new Rival Racer is being launched as part of the season-opening fanfare. Rival Racer is where sliders race each other through twists and turns on enclosed tracks – designed for sliders who want to compete and race to the bottom of a slide that rushes 5,600 gallons of water per minute down a 400-foot slide with a vertical drop of 54 feet of eight twisting, turning, dropping, closed individual chutes converging at three different rallying points and at the finish line. There are 37 fantastic mountainside waterpark slides and rides, including Blue Nile Adventure River with its waterfalls, geysers and bubbling water; Dune Runner that accommodates up to four guests per tube; Titan, the world’s largest water slide of its kind; and Mummy’s Oasis for family play with boogie boards and flow boarding.

On Thursday, June 22, this favorite Poconos’ waterpark, the largest in Pennsylvania, kicks off its new Summer Swim Lessons with “The World’s Greatest Swim Lesson” – a special huge launch lesson to be held at the Olympic Pool – and then swimmers can enjoy the rest of the day at Camelbeach. Registration is capped at 50 participants. Regular 45-minute swimming lessons will continue once a week on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

Camelbeach Cabana Rentals and VIP Seating for Total Relaxation

Cabanas – located alongside Pharoah’s Phortress, Kahuna Lagoon Wave Pool and the Olympic Pool – provide shady, convenient beach home-base pampering. These private cabanas are loaded with extra amenities to ensure leisure comfort throughout the day, plus reserving a cabana includes a special amenity with the rental. Camelbeach’s VIP Seating provides a reserved, comfy lounge chair complete with a premium chair cover and beach towel for use for the whole day.

Summer Season Passes

25th Anniversary Season Passes include a Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark Unlimited Pass for $109 and valid for seven days a week. Value Passes are $89 each and include admission Monday through Friday. Passes can be purchased at https://www.camelbackresort.com/waterparks/camelbeach-tickets-passes/.

Camelback Resort is nestled in the scenic Pocono Mountains, which were formed 400 million years ago, Camelback Resort is a year-round destination ideal for adventure-packed multi-generational family travel and experiences. The 560-acre resort includes Camelback Mountain for unsurpassed skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing; Camelback Mountain Adventures for ziplining, a treetop obstacle course, and alpine mountain coaster; Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark, Pennsylvania’s biggest outdoor waterpark; and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, the latter voted USA Today’s 2022 #1 Indoor Waterpark.

Accommodations are available at Camelback Lodge, an eight-story mountain modern-designed hotel with 453 guest suites, featuring many dining choices including ski-in/ski-out restaurants, a fitness center, 20,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting venues and 170,000 square feet of indoor adventure and entertainment space.

Camelback Resort is located at 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372. Phone them at 1-855-515-1283 and visit: www.CamelbackResort.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort