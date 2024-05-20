CAMELBACK RESORT Welcomes Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark is gearing up for its highly anticipated 26th summer season with a soft opening on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, and a grand opening on Friday, June 21, promising thrills and excitement for visitors of all ages.

Camelback Resort will honor local firefighters with its Hometown Muster Memorial Day Weekend festivities. Situated just 90 minutes from major urban centers like New York City and Philadelphia, Camelback stands as a premier destination mountain playground, offering not only picturesque landscapes but also top-tier accommodations, diverse dining options and an array of activities and experiences. From the beloved Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark to the expansive Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark and heart-pounding Mountain Adventures, Camelback guarantees a summer filled with unforgettable moments and adrenaline-pumping fun.

3rd Annual Hometown Heroes Muster on the Mountain Kicks Off Memorial Day Festivities

Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain date on May 26)

Camelback Resort welcomes firefighters and the general public to Mountain Village as it salutes the community’s firefighters. Particularly captivating for younger attendees is the opportunity to witness firefighters demonstrate their skills and pose for photos alongside their polished trucks and fire equipment. This Memorial Day weekend event heralds the commencement of summer fun at Camelback and features a judged fire apparatus competition with on-site entries of hand/horse drawn, antique and in-service apparatus.

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark Opens on Father’s Day

Soft opening on Saturday, June 16, from 1 to 7 p.m.; Grand opening on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m.; Summer Hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Camelbeach, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor waterpark and recently recognized by Newsweek magazine, offers a plethora of attractions including its newest feature, the Rival Racer waterslide with eight lanes for competitive racing. From the Olympic Pool to the Blue Nile Adventure River with waterfalls and geysers, kiddie pools, splash zones like Mummy’s Oasis, and thrilling slides like The Vortex, Dune Runner, and High Noon Typhoon, there's excitement for everyone. Premium amenity-stocked cabanas, VIP lounge chair seating, and summer fun eateries complete the experience.

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark tickets are $38 Monday through Friday and $42 Saturday through Sunday. Unlimited Passholders may purchase discounted day tickets for $30 (seven days a week) and Value Passholders for $40 for up to four guests for the season (Monday through Friday only.) Both passes exclude holidays. Express Passes to skip the lines for specified adventures are available for purchase in person at Camelbeach. Most passes and tickets can be purchased at https://www.camelbackresort.com/waterparks/camelbeach-tickets-passes/.

Camelbeach Swim School Starts on Thursday, June 20

Start date is Thursday, June 20, 7 to 8 p.m. Regular programming is Saturdays June 22 through July 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. and Wednesdays June 26 through July 31 from 7to 8 p.m.

The Olympic Pool at Camelbeach serves as an ideal spot for children up to 15 years old to learn to swim, refine their strokes and learn about water exploration and safety. Introductory and stroke refinement lifeguard-led classes cater to different age groups and skill levels.

$30 per student. Starfish Explorers sessions are for water exploration and available for kids 6 months to 15 and cost $28 per student.

Hip Hip Hooray for Independence Day at Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark

Thursday, July 4, 6 to 11 p.m. (Rain date on July 5)

Visitors can spend the day enjoying all the incredible rides, slides and pool time at Camelbeach and then celebrate Independence Day with special festivities including live music and refreshments and food available for purchase. The evening concludes with a very spectacular mountain fireworks display! (Chairs and blankets are permitted, but no pets or outside food or beverages.)

Admission for evening event is free, but parking fees are donated to the local fire company.

Camelback Mountain Adventures

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thrill-seekers can embark on adventures such as Pennsylvania’s longest ziplines, ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 feet. These ziplines offer breathtaking views of the Poconos, providing riders with the exhilarating sensation of soaring through the trees, reaching heights of up to eight stories above the ground. Another thrilling mountain adventure awaits with the Mountain Coaster, boasting 4,500 feet of steel track. Passenger cars whisk riders down the slopes at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. Additional adventures include Sunbowl tubing, UTV tours and the challenging Tree Top Adventures.

Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark

Summer Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily

Consistently voted a USA TODAY’s Top 10 Indoor Waterpark, Aquatopia features North America’s largest Texlon transparent roof, 13 exciting and innovative colorful, fun-filled water slides – as well as special kiddie slides – seven pools and is a huge 125,000 square feet. Favorite Mountain Mayhem offers watersliders four fantastical opportunities for sliding with its immersive, interactive adventures via unique techno-centric escapades with multi-colored lighting effects, music and amazing projected visuals.

Two Waterparks, One Stay Summer Value Package

This package is crafted to provide waterpark enthusiasts, including families and friends, with a premier aquatic experience. Guests can indulge in a myriad of amenities and attractions at both Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark and the acclaimed Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark. Camelbeach offers features such as the Olympic Pool, lazy river, kiddie pools, beach areas and splash pools, while Aquatopia boasts 13 innovative water slides, including the immersive and interactive Mountain Mayhem adventure slide, among other notable attractions. Available to book now for stays from June 17 through September 2 (two-night minimum and no blackout dates). Package rate starts at $327 per night with a two-night minimum. Booking and more information is available at https://www.camelbackresort.com/poconos-resort/specials/.

Camelback Resort is located at 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372. Phone 1-855-515-1283. For booking and more information, please visit https://www.camelbackresort.com/.

Photo Credit: Camelback Resort

Comments