Bringing Campania Wines Back On Top-A Success Story

Irpinia, an appellation in the Campania region of southern Italy, lies in the northeast of Avellino province in the lower reaches of the Apennine Mountains. It was once considered one of the country's top wine-growing areas. Yet the 1920's, the region experienced an economic and wine production crisis. But we have good news for our readers about the present conditions. During the last few decades, the area has been regaining its old glory and experiencing huge growth thanks to dynamic, young entrepreneurs who decided to invest in the region and rejuvenate it.

Two great examples of these talented and energetic individuals are Ilaria Petitto, CEO of Donnachiara winery, and Teresa Bruno, Owner of Petilia winery. Ilaria and Teresa are leading figures in the world of women in wine. Both of them have been playing a crucial role in bringing Irpinia and its signature wines back to the international wine industry scene. Their efforts have demonstrated the infinite potential of Irpinia by focusing on the region's indigenous varieties that boast the famous appellations of the Avellino area including Fiano di Avellino DOCG, Greco di Tufo DOCG, and Taurasi DOCG.

Ilaria Petitto and Teresa Bruno have an enduring friendship and the commitment to producing high quality wines that tell a positive story about Campania. Their efforts are positively impacting the region of Irpinia, bringing back abandoned lands, creating job opportunities, and working together with local growers to support Irpinia's economy with multiple positive initiatives. With their strong personalities and knowledge of the area, they are able to tell stories about Irpinia and its lands that very few other people fully realize.



Ilaria and Teresa's strengths in winemaking has originated with two men. Teresa's brother Roberto takes care of each vine as if they were his daughters, while Ilaria relies on Riccardo Cotarella's experience, professionalism, and knowledge of the territory to create great and elegant wines.

We had the opportunity to experience two of the outstanding wines that are being produced in the Irpinia region of Campania and have included the purchase links for your convenience.

2017 Donnachiara Taurasi is made of 100% Aglianico grapes. It is a full-bodied ruby red wine with rich purple hues. The bouquet of blackberry, plum and cherry also has notes of cacao and coffee. On the palate it is warm with an elegant structure. Enjoy it with pasta with pesto, steak, mushroom risotto, and hard, long-aged cheeses.

2019 Petilia Greco di Tufo is made from 100% Greco grapes. This pleasing, well-balanced wine has a lovely golden color and the bright scent of orange blossoms. Light and refreshing, it pairs wonderfully with dishes like grilled salmon, shrimp scampi, roasted vegetables and pasta with a light tomato sauce.

We highly recommend these wines to our readers. And explore the other selections produced by Donnachiara winery and Petilia winery

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers